Home / tv

Batman Fans Remember Adam West On What Would’ve Been His 91st Birthday

By 1 hour ago
x

There’ve been so many actors to play Batman over the decades, but arguably the most perennially popular is Adam West. Star of the iconic Batman TV show and its associated movie outing, West has been a hero to generations thanks to his unique, loveable take on the (Not-So) Dark Knight. Tragically, he passed away in 2017 at the age of 88 after a short battle with Leukemia.

Today would have been his 91st birthday though and fans are paying their respects to the DC legend on social media, and here are just a few of the best reactions.

You can argue over which Batman portrayal is better, but you have to agree that no one’s been batter than Adam West.

There will truly never be another moment in Bat-history like the famous “Shark Repellent Bat-Spray” scene from the 1966 Batman movie.

Of course, West returned to the DC universe for voiceover roles in his later years. One that fans hold most dear is his turn on Batman: The Animated Series as the Gray Ghost, a former TV superhero actor who inspired Bruce Wayne to become Batman.

West also ventured into other animated series which allowed him to stretch his comedy chops. Obviously, he’s Mayor Adam West in Family Guy. But 90s kids might remember his guest spot on Johnny Bravo. 

 

Unlike most versions of Batman, West’s was a straight-up good guy with a Superman-like sense of right and wrong. Which made him the perfect mascot to teach kids how to cross the road safely back in the day.

Last but not least, here’s an amazing piece of artwork to commemorate the great man from comics legend Bill Sienkiewicz.

As you can see, the legacy of Batman ’66 is still going strong. In fact, West’s old co-star Burt Ward is expected to reprise his role as Dick Grayson in this December’s Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Hopefully there will be a reference to the man himself as well. Holy heroic tribute, Batman!

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...