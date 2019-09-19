Batman Fans Remember Adam West On What Would’ve Been His 91st Birthday

There’ve been so many actors to play Batman over the decades, but arguably the most perennially popular is Adam West. Star of the iconic Batman TV show and its associated movie outing, West has been a hero to generations thanks to his unique, loveable take on the (Not-So) Dark Knight. Tragically, he passed away in 2017 at the age of 88 after a short battle with Leukemia.

Today would have been his 91st birthday though and fans are paying their respects to the DC legend on social media, and here are just a few of the best reactions.

You can argue over which Batman portrayal is better, but you have to agree that no one’s been batter than Adam West.

Adam West was born OTD and there's never been a batter Batman. pic.twitter.com/2NswDZNI2O — ⚾ J. Daniel ⚾ (@JDaniel2033) September 19, 2019

There will truly never be another moment in Bat-history like the famous “Shark Repellent Bat-Spray” scene from the 1966 Batman movie.

Remembering the unforgettably wacky Adam West, born today in 1928. #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/FlPQmJ73mG — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) September 19, 2019

Of course, West returned to the DC universe for voiceover roles in his later years. One that fans hold most dear is his turn on Batman: The Animated Series as the Gray Ghost, a former TV superhero actor who inspired Bruce Wayne to become Batman.

Happy Birthday to @therealadamwest! Adam West was best known for his portrayal of Batman in the 1960's. Which saved the comics and character. He was also the voice of Simon Trent / The Gray Ghost on Batman: TAS

You are missed..

Born: September 19, 1928

Passed away: June 9, 2017 pic.twitter.com/g7uG0dnkBy — Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) September 19, 2019

West also ventured into other animated series which allowed him to stretch his comedy chops. Obviously, he’s Mayor Adam West in Family Guy. But 90s kids might remember his guest spot on Johnny Bravo.

God bless Adam West pic.twitter.com/dkkJPRCNbG — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) September 16, 2019

Unlike most versions of Batman, West’s was a straight-up good guy with a Superman-like sense of right and wrong. Which made him the perfect mascot to teach kids how to cross the road safely back in the day.

Adam West teaching children how to cross the road in #London, 1967. #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/kwtFiCC1fw — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) September 19, 2019

Last but not least, here’s an amazing piece of artwork to commemorate the great man from comics legend Bill Sienkiewicz.

Remembering the great #AdamWest on what would have been his 91st birthday. Our #1 Dark Knight/Mayor of Quahog. pic.twitter.com/22JptpOI1Y — Bill Sienkiewicz (@sinKEVitch) September 19, 2019

As you can see, the legacy of Batman ’66 is still going strong. In fact, West’s old co-star Burt Ward is expected to reprise his role as Dick Grayson in this December’s Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Hopefully there will be a reference to the man himself as well. Holy heroic tribute, Batman!