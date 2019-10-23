I don’t know about you, but I think the recently launched Batwoman TV series is getting better as it stretches on. Sure, the ratings may not be all that explosive, but The CW likely knows what to expect when airing something on Sunday nights. That said, this is a show that should’ve been placed on Monday or Wednesday, but I’m not the one in charge.

One thing in particular that makes this series compelling is how the first big bad to debut, Alice, is also essentially a supporting character to Kate Kane herself. I don’t mean to jump the gun here, but I could see her recurring in years to come, just as Eobard Thawne did over on The Flash, or how Malcolm Merlyn did likewise on Arrow.

Staying on the subject of Alice, it’s looking like we’ll finally learn much more about her origin story in episode 1×05, “Mine is a Long and Sad Tale.” Finding out how she went from innocent Beth Kane to becoming the scourge of Gotham City should be intriguing to learn, as I’m sure there’ll be a blend of comic book accuracy and the usual Arrowverse spin. Regardless, you can enjoy your first look at said adventure via the gallery found below.

Based on what I’m seeing, my best guess is we’ll find out how it all went wrong as Alice recounts her sordid history to Kate while meeting at a diner. Elsewhere, we get fresh looks at other supporting players like Jacob, Sophie, Mary and Catherine, the last of which I don’t trust as far as I can throw the Bat-signal. Hey, that lady is up to some shady stuff, no doubt.

For more info, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

BECOMING ALICE – Alice (Rachel Skarsten) takes Kate (Ruby Rose) down the sad, winding road of her life in the days after the accident as Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) attempt to track them. Mary (Nicole Kang) has an argument with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) which sends her looking for Kate at Wayne Tower, but instead she becomes unwelcome company for Luke (Camrus Johnson.) Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Ebony Gilbert (#105).

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights on The CW, with “Mine is a Long and Sad Tale” scheduled for November 3rd.