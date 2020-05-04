Batwoman Fans Are Freaking Out Over Hush’s Debut

The latest installment of Batwoman ended with a huge treat for fans. The promo for next week’s episode, “A Secret Kept From All The Rest,” revealed our first look at Gabriel Mann’s Thomas Elliot in his full Hush get-up. The former childhood friend of Bruce Wayne turned homicidal maniac was introduced early on in the show’s debut run, but now he’s back with his face bandaged up, giving the character a very comic-accurate appearance.

Fans have understandably gone crazy for this exciting new take on one of the more underrated enemies in Batman’s rogues gallery. With Bruce having disappeared from Gotham years ago, Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane has mostly stuck to battling her own unique villains, so Hush’s arrival is a pretty big deal for the Arrowverse series – which has rarely featured major Batman foes before now.

One word says it all!

The excitement is off the charts.

I believe this show just got turned up from 9 to 11#Batwoman pic.twitter.com/ERrRBmFs3B — ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) May 4, 2020

Will he be the season’s big bad?

Shit Hush looks really good!! He may actually end up being our main villain of the season!! 🤯🤯 #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/ETmdZ6B6zS — Daren/INFOTEX (@INFOTEXYT) May 4, 2020

And will they actually do a loose adaptation of the Batman: Hush storyline?

ARE THEY GOING TO GIVE US A #HUSH STORYLINE?!?! 👀😱 #Batwoman — Brendan ⨂ Tally Protection Squad (@ZariFanboy) May 4, 2020

Of course, you can’t please everyone, and some weren’t impressed with how the comic book character has been realized on screen.

“A low budget mummy.”

WHY DOES CW HUSH LOOK LIKE A LOW BUDGET MUMMY pic.twitter.com/qSwHLmccnf — vish // nsfr (@karazorlls) May 4, 2020

On the whole, though, most folks are sharing positive reactions. Even those who don’t watch actually Batwoman.

Don't really watch it. But seeing Tommy all suited up as Hush looks nice! #Batwoman — Will B (@ItsYaBoyWillB) May 4, 2020

After all, this is the very first time Hush has been brought to live-action, so we should certainly be celebrating that.

Hush for the first time in live action pic.twitter.com/exAPp103Qy — |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) May 4, 2020

Batwoman: 1x06 - "I'll Be Judge, I'll Be Jury" Gallery 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At the end of episode 1×18 “If You Believe In Me, I’ll Believe In You,” Alice and Elliot had an altercation in Arkham Asylum, which sets up their deadly partnership in the coming installment. And for more, you can check out the synopsis for next week below, which teases Hush’s reign of terror on Gotham city.

“When members of Gotham’s intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane, Sophie and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the city. In the meantime, Kate is consumed with someone’s betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So when Luke and Julia go missing, Batwoman must rely on Mary and a former foe to deploy her rescue mission. Meanwhile, Alice enlists Tommy Elliot to help acquire an elusive item that her sister also seeks.”

Batwoman continues with episode 1×19 “A Secret Kept From All The Rest” Sunday, May 10th on The CW.