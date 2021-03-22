Home / tv

Batwoman Fans Freaking Out Over Kate Kane Being Recast

Kate Kane is back on Batwomanbut she’s no longer played by Ruby Rose. Sunday’s outing of The CW’s DC series revealed that the former Scarlet Knight is still alive, although she was discovered with bandages covering her face. This teased that Kate may look a little different once she’s healed from her wounds and, sure enough, following the episode’s airing, it was confirmed that Wallis Day has been hired to play the recast Kate.

Of course, Day is no stranger to the DC universe, having portrayed Nyssa-Vex on Syfy’s Krypton. The English actress also campaigned for the part once Rose dropped out of the show last year. Clearly, the producers took note and decided to take her up on the offer. It’s still a shocking move, however, as Rose had maintained that she would be willing to return to the Arrowverse at some point, so Batwoman fans are feeling a lot of things right now.

First of all, there’s obviously much excitement to have Kate Kane back in the fold, with Day proving to be a popular choice to play the heroine.

It’s good news for Krypton fans!

It’s even convincing some new viewers to start watching.

Others employed the Bat-family’s knack for detective work to figure the casting out before it was announced.

The two Batwomen.

On the other hand, a few people have been left confused by Day’s casting, questioning whether Javicia Leslie will still be the show’s lead now that Kate’s back.

Others remain loyal to Ruby Rose.

Rose might’ve been open to burying the hatchet, but it looks like The CW weren’t.

And then there are those fans in the middle, who aren’t surprised by the recasting and are open to seeing where the season takes us.

If you’re worried about Ryan Wilder’s future on the show, you shouldn’t be, as we’ve been assured that Leslie will continue on as the one and only Crimson Crusader.

Don’t miss Batwoman season 2 as it unfolds Sundays on The CW.

