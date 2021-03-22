Batwoman Fans Freaking Out Over Kate Kane Being Recast

Kate Kane is back on Batwoman, but she’s no longer played by Ruby Rose. Sunday’s outing of The CW’s DC series revealed that the former Scarlet Knight is still alive, although she was discovered with bandages covering her face. This teased that Kate may look a little different once she’s healed from her wounds and, sure enough, following the episode’s airing, it was confirmed that Wallis Day has been hired to play the recast Kate.

Of course, Day is no stranger to the DC universe, having portrayed Nyssa-Vex on Syfy’s Krypton. The English actress also campaigned for the part once Rose dropped out of the show last year. Clearly, the producers took note and decided to take her up on the offer. It’s still a shocking move, however, as Rose had maintained that she would be willing to return to the Arrowverse at some point, so Batwoman fans are feeling a lot of things right now.

First of all, there’s obviously much excitement to have Kate Kane back in the fold, with Day proving to be a popular choice to play the heroine.

It’s good news for Krypton fans!

My favorite actress/character from #Krypton Wallis Day is going to play Kate Kane. YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS#Batwoman pic.twitter.com/SzaHXYTLHc — Warrior of Nora Tribe (HZD) (@SapphoMedusa) March 22, 2021

It’s even convincing some new viewers to start watching.

Finally 🎉 recast of kate kane Perfect recasting

Wallis Day will be cool.. I am gonna start watching batwoman now 🙂 https://t.co/q6yJEtSjjj — Barry ⚡ (@Shreya24613319) March 22, 2021

Batwoman 2x01 Promo Images Tease Gotham's Newest Heroine 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Others employed the Bat-family’s knack for detective work to figure the casting out before it was announced.

me *seeing camrus johnson and wallis day hanging out on nicole kang instagram*: she's playing kate kane I JUST KNOW IT.

wallis day announced as the new kate a day later: AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA#Batwoman — Lin (@_Paper_crown) March 22, 2021

The two Batwomen.

ELAS!! Kate Kane e Ryan Wilder, as duas Batwomans do Arrowverse#Batwoman pic.twitter.com/hxNacU1a5H — Portal DCTV (@PortalDCTV) March 22, 2021

On the other hand, a few people have been left confused by Day’s casting, questioning whether Javicia Leslie will still be the show’s lead now that Kate’s back.

If they are putting in a new alternate Kate Kane on Batwoman, why didn't they just do that to begin with? What's this even mean for the current Batwoman? — Sci-Fi (@Indie_ComiX) March 22, 2021

Others remain loyal to Ruby Rose.

just like certain shows ended for me when certain characters left shows I liked, so it is with #Batwoman. Nothing can change that. I will always be loyal to Ruby's Kate Kane. pic.twitter.com/xxJObJ5GXX — RonRos47-Paragon of Mental Health (@Ros47Ron) March 22, 2021

Rose might’ve been open to burying the hatchet, but it looks like The CW weren’t.

Ruby Rose reveals she’s open to returning as Kate Kane on #Batwoman. The CW: pic.twitter.com/SqTCij7Vvp — Austin (@AustinPlanet) March 22, 2021

And then there are those fans in the middle, who aren’t surprised by the recasting and are open to seeing where the season takes us.

So batwoman recasted Kate Kane. I think we saw this coming when the actress Ruby Rose quit the show last year. I’m willing give the actress a chance just like I did Javicia Leslie. So far she is doing a good job as batwoman #Batwoman — Debra Bamidele ♿♏ (@Debrabamidele) March 22, 2021

If you’re worried about Ryan Wilder’s future on the show, you shouldn’t be, as we’ve been assured that Leslie will continue on as the one and only Crimson Crusader.

Don’t miss Batwoman season 2 as it unfolds Sundays on The CW.