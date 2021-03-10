Ruby Rose Says She’d Return To Batwoman, But Doesn’t Think It’ll Serve The Story

Arrowverse fans were shocked when Ruby Rose stepped away from Batwoman after just one run, leaving The CW to reboot the Gotham-set show with Javicia Leslie in the lead as new heroine Ryan Wilder. Season 2 has left the door open for Kate Kane to return, however, with Bruce Wayne’s cousin MIA rather than killed off. But is Rose likely to ever don the cape and cowl again after leaving the Batcave behind?

The Australian actress was asked just this question while speaking with ComicBookMovie.com to promote her latest project, British action flick SAS: Red Notice. Rose revealed that she would be totally open to coming back to the Arrowverse if the showrunners asked her to, though she thinks it’s important for the series not to move the limelight away from Leslie’s Ryan so soon after her taking over the Bat-mantle.

“I mean, I’m obviously moving on to other roles as I think I’ve done about three films since. I would totally do it,” Rose explained. “I don’t think it would serve the story because I think building the new Batwoman is more important than going back too far into Kate Kane, but of course I would, I would absolutely do anything they wanted as far as that [Laughs]. I haven’t watched the whole thing, but I’ve watched a couple of episodes, and I think how they’re handling it is beautiful. I think it’s her time to shine.”

Batwoman 2x01 Promo Images Tease Gotham's Newest Heroine 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s a pretty encouraging answer from Rose, then, and will raise fans’ hopes that we haven’t seen the last of Kate. As explained in the season 2 premiere, she was travelling back to Gotham after visiting Supergirl in National City when she went missing in a plane crash. It’s believed that she’s being held captive by new villain Safiyah Sohail in the pirate nation of Coryana. It would be disappointing if this plot line never gets any kind of resolution, so hopefully Rose can be convinced to return for a recurring or even guest spot in season 3.

Alongside The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Superman & Lois, Batwoman has already been renewed for another run. It’s possible it might not last until season 4, though, so the production team shouldn’t wait too long before inviting the former star of the show back, if that’s what they actually intend to do. And if Kate could bring the real Bruce Wayne with her, that would be awesome, too.

New episodes of Batwoman season 2 unfold Sundays on The CW.