Batwoman Reportedly Likely To Be Cancelled After Season 2 Or 3

Batwoman returned earlier this month for its much-discussed second season. With Ruby Rose exiting the show after season 1, the Arrowverse series has essentially had to reboot itself, with Javicia Leslie coming in as new lead Ryan Wilder. DC fans have reacted positively to the heroine, so it seems the fandom will be able to cope with the loss of Kate Kane, but a sharp dip in ratings for the season 2 premiere suggests general audiences aren’t so responsive to the change.

All this means that Batwoman might not be destined for as lengthy a run as, say, Arrow or The Flash. Insider Daniel Richtman is reporting on his Patreon page that the series only has 1 or 2 more seasons at most before The CW decides to pull the plug on it. It sounds like the network hasn’t made its mind up about Batwoman‘s future at present, then, but it’s possible it could become the shortest-lived Arrowverse show to date.

Batwoman 2x01 Promo Images Tease Gotham's Newest Heroine 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This year, both Supergirl and Black Lightning will be ending with their current seasons – seasons 5 and 4, respectively. Batwoman might get lucky and reach the same number of seasons as BL, according to what Richtman’s saying, but it doesn’t seem like it’s got much of a chance of running for five years like Supergirl. Meanwhile, Legends of Tomorrow is on its sixth season, The Flash is on its seventh and Superman & Lois is about to debut.

After a strong opening, Batwoman suffered sliding viewing figures throughout its first season, with the season 2 opener slipping back down to one of the lowest in the whole show. It’s possible the ratings could pick up in the weeks ahead but if not, The CW might give showrunners just the one extra season to wrap up things up and then call it quits. They have plenty of other DC projects lined up to replace it, after all – including Wonder Girl.

Batwoman season 2 continues Sundays on The CW.