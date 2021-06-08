A new vigilante is about to step up to protect Gotham City. Batwoman fans have been expecting tech genius Luke Fox to eventually suit up as Batwing for the past two seasons, but now the time has finally come for him to assume his comic book mantle, as The CW has today revealed our first look at Camrus Johnson in the Batwing costume with these awesome images.

Arrowverse veteran Maya Mani conceptualized the outfit, with assistance from Diana Patterson and illustrator Andy Poon. Ocean Drive Leather created the suit while the helmet was sculpted by James Fairley at Amazing Ape. “I wanted the Batwing suit to represent the bond between father and son, to show the love and respect that Lucius Fox had for his son, Luke,” Mani explained in a statement.

The shots showcase two different glimpses at the costume, one with helmet on and one without. It seems the Arrowverse has done it again, too, as these pics tease a Batwing who looks like he’s stepped right off the page.

The CW Reveals First Look At Luke Fox As Batwing In Batwoman 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

When we last saw him, Luke had almost died after being shot by The Crows, leading him to have a hallucinogenic reunion with Bruce Wayne (Warren Christie). Going forward, it seems he’ll use this second chance to follow in the Dark Knight’s footsteps. The rest of season 2 will explore Luke’s decision to suit up before he finally does so in the finale, “Power,” airing June 27th. He’ll then properly embrace being Batwing in the next run.

Showrunner Caroline Dries had this to say in a statement:

“I’ve been looking forward to seeing Batwing since we decided to make Luke Fox a fundamental part of our Bat Team way back in the pilot development stages,” Dries said. “I can speak for Cam when I say, ‘So has he!’ But this character couldn’t come out of nowhere. We built this character from a deeply personal and complicated Luke story that we began setting up in season one, and I look forward to unfolding it over the course of season three.”

Johnson himself spoke about how much it means to him to finally suit up as Batwing, too, saying:

“Honestly, it’s hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero,” Johnson said. “The main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity – to give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to. It’s hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I’ll keep smiling through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally in the field!”

Batwoman continues on The CW this Sunday, with the next episode featuring a special appearance from Arrow‘s David Ramsey.