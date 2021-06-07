Batwoman Fans Freaking Out Over The Real Bruce Wayne’s Cameo

Ever since Batwoman began, Arrowverse fans have been waiting for Bruce Wayne to appear on the show. We came close when Warren Christie was cast as the face of Gotham’s favorite son ahead of season 2, but he was playing Hush, who had disguised himself as the billionaire. In the latest episode, though, the CW series finally saw the real Bruce appear – sort of – and fans are losing it.

In 2×15 “Armed and Dangerous,” Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) is rushed to surgery after being shot. While in a comatose state, he hallucinates being back at Wayne Enterprises where he meets Bruce (Christie), who encourages him to stay strong and pull through. But, weighed down by everything that’s been going on lately, Luke doesn’t see why he should fight and blasts Mr. Wayne for leaving Gotham in the first place. He asks his old mentor why he went missing, but he receives no response.

This might just amount to a brief cameo in a hallucination, but Christie’s return is still a big deal as it marks the first time that Earth-Prime’s Batman has appeared. Fans were not expecting this development, either, meaning social media became flooded with DC lovers collectively losing it last night, as you can see down below.

#Batwoman Ok but like seeing @HWarrenChristie back again as Bruce Wayne last night😍😍😍😍. Man we need to see the real Bruce in s3 so far we've had Tommy pretending to be Bruce and now hallucination Bruce. When's the real one coming!!!???? pic.twitter.com/9rXZkSbWgQ — Alexander|Hifive326 (@hifive326) June 7, 2021

Holy heart failure, Batman!

Tears. Tears everywhere.

Bruce and Luke. I AM CRYING 😭😭😭 #Batwoman — Kat Z. (@Ruby_Katz) June 7, 2021

Christie is receiving praise for his turn as Bruce, after he was pretty underused as Hush earlier this season.

It makes me so happy to see Warren Christie back as Bruce Wayne! He was greatly underused at the start of the season. #Batwoman — DC Fandom (@dc_fandom) June 7, 2021

Can’t wait to see what happens next.

Batwoman was one of the best ones tonight. I liked seeing Bruce again I hope this is a tease for him to return for real. I'm also thrilled the Crows are gone I've hated them since the start of this show. I'm really looking forward to what happens next.#Batwoman — L0nely-Guy (@GuyL0nely) June 7, 2021

Could he even suit up as Batman one day? Maybe, but let’s not hold our breath.

I wanna see the #Batwoman version of Bruce Wayne in real time (not just a doppelgänger, hallucination, etc)…. I really like this actor playing the part. Would LOVE to see him be full on Batman at some point, but we know that’s never gonna happen… pic.twitter.com/J9yGHzz5KG — Alex Monroe (@TimeToHunt1) June 7, 2021

They’ve gotta give us the real Bruce in the flesh after this tease, though.

Here’s an interesting thought. Given that signs are pointing to Luke taking on his comic book mantle of Batwing later this season, could his interaction with “Bruce” inspire him to suit up as a vigilante?

I wonder if Luke will be inspired to become a hero after talking with Bruce Wayne. #Batwoman — Alex Schadrie (@ASchad2014) June 7, 2021

#Batwoman S2 E15

The series is getting better per episode.

Bruce Wayne made an appearance😱😱😱 — Katar Lhal (@KatarHol5) June 7, 2021

If, and when, will the real Bruce Wayne return? Find out as Batwoman season 2 continues Sunday nights on The CW.