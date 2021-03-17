Batwoman Reportedly Cancelled After Season 3, But Javicia Leslie Will Return

Batwoman had to overcome a major obstacle after its debut season. Ruby Rose stepped away from the title role, leading The CW to somewhat reboot the DC show for its second year, with Javicia Leslie hired as new heroine Ryan Wilder. Leslie has been embraced by Arrowverse fans, but unfortunately ratings have not been kind. A third season has already been commissioned, but the latest intel is saying this could be it for the Gotham-set series.

Giant Freakin Robot has heard from their sources that, at this stage, The CW is planning on Batwoman season 3 being its last. This echoes similar information shared by tipster Daniel Richtman earlier this year, which pointed to the exact same thing happening. That’s disappointing to hear, of course, but there is a silver lining here. GFR also writes that the network fully intends to bring back Ryan Wilder elsewhere in the Arrowverse.

The outlet is unable to say, however, in what form the Scarlet Knight could continue on after the cancellation of her own show. That means there’s a small chance she could be moved over to a different series as a regular – how about Batwoman hopping aboard the Waverider on Legends of Tomorrow? – but it’s probably more likely that she would appear in a guest capacity in crossover events. They could be thinking of doing something comparable to Diggle’s upcoming return.

Batwoman 2x01 Promo Images Tease Gotham's Newest Heroine

Though Arrow ended last year, David Ramsey will be back later this season for a multi-episode arc that will stretch across the various Arrowverse shows, tying up the character’s loose ends. This is a format that could work well with Ryan, too, allowing her to rub shoulders with the different heroes of the franchise. Possibly for the first time. No major Crisis-like crossover event is coming next season, as far as we currently know.

This is all far in the future, though. We’ve still got a heck of a lot of Batwoman left to go before we even have to think about it ending. Season 2 unfolds Sundays on The CW.