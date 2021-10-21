Batwoman Star Camrus Johnson Responds To Ruby Rose Allegations

Around 18 months after exiting Batwoman, Ruby Rose launched a scathing social media tirade against the cast and crew of The CW show yesterday, blasting certain execs, producers and co-stars of various levels of on-set misconduct. Warner Bros. Television has since hit back against the actress’ claims, revealing that she was fired in response to “multiple complaints” against her own workplace behavior.

Following the studio’s official rebuttal of Rose’s comments, her former co-star Camrus Johnson has likewise hit back at the ex-Kate Kane performer’s accusations. In her Instagram posts, Rose alleged that Johnson was callous towards her recovery from a serious spinal injury, labeling him an “egomaniac kid”. While Johnson – who plays Luke Fox on the series – did not directly address what Rose said about him, his Twitter response to the controversy backed up WB’s statement.

“Batfam ya know I couldn’t go the whole day without saying something! I love y’all, don’t think I haven’t seen all the love today,” Johnson wrote. “But yea fam, she was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen.”

When Rose announced her exit from the DC series in May 2020, it was painted as her decision to leave. Johnson acknowledged that fans may be confused about the truth of the situation because of that, but he continued to defend the show’s cast and crew.

“Since it was claimed she “walked away” last year I’m sure some of you may be pretty confused or upset, and even moreso that a lot of lies were spread today,” he continued. “Just know we have a lot of great souls working on this show and none of this changes that. From the top to the bottom.”

The Batwing actor then pivoted to encouraging fans to watch Rose’s replacement Javicia Leslie in yesterday’s episode of Batwoman season 3.

Rose also accused co-star Dougray Scott of being verbally abusive to female cast and crew members on the Batwoman set. Scott – who recently exited the series himself in season 2 – has publicly denied these allegations. “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened,” Scott shared in his own statement.

While the drama rages on off-screen, Batwoman continues its third season Wednesdays on The CW.