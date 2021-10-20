Ruby Rose Reportedly Guilty Of Own ‘Bad Behavior’ Amid Batwoman Allegations

A year and a half on from her abrupt exit from Batwoman, Ruby Rose launched a scathing attack on certain members of The CW show’s cast and crew today. Rose outlined numerous troubling allegations against the likes of ex-Warner Bros. TV chief Peter Roth, showrunner Caroline Dries, and co-star Dougray Scott, accusing them of various degrees of abusive and manipulative on-set behavior.

However, some new reported information alleges that the Australian actress was guilty of engaging in abusive conduct on Batwoman herself. Following Rose’s social media posts, Deadline reached out to its sources on the show, who “insist” that the star paints a “distorted picture” of what actually happened during season 1 of the Arrowverse show, the outlet reports.

In fact, Deadline’s sources say that Rose was the subject of an “internal probe” herself following allegations of her own on-set conduct. It’s claimed that the star and the studio ended up mutually opting to part ways. This somewhat contradicts the actress, who heavily indicated that she was fired by The CW after standing up to them. Per Rose’s account of the situation on Instagram:

“I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head. NOR DID I QUIT. I DID NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down.”

For now, no official confirmation has been made regarding the anonymous claims in Deadline’s story.

When Rose first announced her departure in May 2020, rumors swirled that she had been hard to work with. TV Line described her exit as “a breakup” and that “it just wasn’t a good fit.” As the outlet surmised, “She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No.”

As for why Rose’s side of the story is only coming out now, it’s unclear, but Deadline notes that the studio and the producers agreed at the time that it would be best to present the actress’ departure as solely her decision, in order for the studio to save face and avoid negative publicity.

In Rose’s wake, Batwoman moved forward with Javicia Leslie as its new lead. Wallis Day later boarded the series as a recast Kate Kane. The show is now airing its third season on The CW, with new episodes arriving on Tuesdays.