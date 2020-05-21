Batwoman Stars Break The Silence On Ruby Rose’s Surprising Exit

Earlier this week, Arrowverse fans were left lost for words when it was announced that Ruby Rose was stepping down as the star of Batwoman after just one season. The Scarlet Knight’s debut run had been just as successful as any other first year of the DC shared universe, and a second season was already assured, so this news really came out of nowhere. But the show must go on, with The CW set to find a new Kate Kane for season 2 and beyond.

Rose and the network’s statements to the press when the news came out are pretty much all the official word we’ve got on the actress’ exit at present, but a couple of her co-stars have offered some words of encouragement to the fans who are devastated over this news.

First up, Camrus Johnson – who plays Kate’s tech support pal Luke Fox – said the following on Twitter:

Family, those whose hearts are breaking break mineee. What’s important: we have a season 2. We will work our freakin butts off to give you an amazing season 2 that continues to represent the lgbtqa+ communities and people of color. We will keep going strong. Believe that

Nicole Kang, who plays Kate’s step-sister Mary Hamilton, shared a sweet note with fans as well, saying:

Hi. I’m thinking of all of you. Big hug. Keep my head up if you keep yours up. Xx — Nicole Kang (@NicoleKang) May 20, 2020

As you can see, neither Johnson nor Kang directly reference Rose in their tweets, suggesting that they’re not going to wade into the behind-the-scenes reasons behind her departure at this time. TV Line has shared a report, though, that may reveal the truth.

It’s said that Rose struggled with the enormous workload and long hours required of a TV show lead, which in turn caused her to be difficult to work with. It’s believed to have been a mutual parting of the ways, as neither the actress nor the producers were happy. “It just wasn’t a good fit,” an insider source told the outlet.

The CW has promised to find a new leading lady who is part of the LGBT community to fill the role, and they’ll have to do so before Batwoman season 2 airs in January 2021.