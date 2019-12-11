BBC Reportedly Wants A Black Female For Next Doctor Who Lead

We don’t have too long to wait for the next season of Doctor Who, which returns from its long break in January 2020. Since the launch of the new trailer last week, available above, we’ve heard about the producers’ ambitions for season 12 to top season 11, as well as some clues about old monsters and changes to the TARDIS. In terms of the future of the BBC series, however, the network is reportedly thinking about casting a black female actress as the next Doctor.

At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones who told us the leads in Ghostbusters: Afterlife would be young teens and that Disney is developing an Aladdin sequel, both of which turned out to be true. And if this pans out, it would presumably be after at least one more season with Jodie Whittaker, if not two.

For now, though, it seems that both Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall are firmly established at the head of Who and have a plan to explore more of the Doctor’s mysteries this season. It’s worth mentioning, though, that the idea of a black Doctor has been floated for some time, with the production team having once apparently offered the part to an unnamed actor, possibly Idris Elba or David Harewood. And while it’s not set in stone just yet, it’s definitely something that the BBC would like to do.

Of course, this kind of casting choice would wind up a lot of Doctor Who‘s more vocal “fans” and we’d almost certainly see the same misplaced vitriol coming out as when Whittaker was announced as the Doctor a few years ago. Similar controversy has surrounded talk of casting a black James Bond, or a female Bond as well, although it does seem that this is a direction the franchise is heading in.

We’re hopeful that whatever casting choice Doctor Who makes in the future, that audiences can be tolerant of change, especially given there are so many potentially great actors who could take on the role. Just off the top of my head, Thandie Newton, Sophie Okonedo or Naomie Harris would be excellent Doctors. And although we don’t expect there to be any firm news on this for a while, we’ll be sure to bring you additional updates as and when they come in.