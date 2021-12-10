‘Beauty and the Beast’ director helming Frank Sinatra biopic series

Frank Sinatra is without a doubt one of the most monolithic presences in 20th Century pop culture, and even though it’s been 23 years since his death at the age of 82, you still don’t have to travel too far to hear some of his classic songs belting out somewhere.

His career saw him sell in excess of 150 million records, while Ol’ Blue Eyes would also enjoy a hugely successful acting career. In total, his trophy cabinet included an Academy Award, eleven Grammys, four Golden Globes and countless Lifetime Achievement Awards for his contributions to the music and film industries, and that’s without even mentioning a personal life that generated plenty of headlines in and of itself.

Sinatra has been played onscreen by various actors many times, but another new project with the backing of his estate is in the works, with Deadline reporting that Oscar-winning writer and Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon will pen, direct and executive produce a biographical series, and it’s already poised to ignite a major bidding war.

The show will have full and unfettered access to the archives to make it “the definitive bio-series on the iconic singer, actor, producer and quintessential celebrity of 20th Century America”, which means it’s guaranteed to be a must-see for dads everywhere.