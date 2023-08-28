‘Before I knew it, my manager was calling’: Rachel Melvin shares what brought her back to ‘Days of Our Lives’

Days of Our Lives will stir up fond memories when Rachel Melvin, who played Chelsea Brady, makes a comeback for Victor’s funeral on September 7. Having played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for over 35 years, veteran actor John Aniston passed away in November 2022, and the show only revealed his character’s fate this month.

The reveal came after Victor’s nephew Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) discovered that his uncle’s jet home had lost communication with air traffic control — this led to a heartbreaking end on August 16, when the Coast Guard found Victor’s body.

So, with respect and admiration, Rachel Melvin, whose character went through a significant transformation during her time on the show, going from a rebellious teenager to a more mature and responsible young adult, revealed to Soap Opera Digest the bond she formed with Aniston during her years on Days of our Lives until her departure in 2009.

“I had kind of put it out into the ether when John Aniston [ex-Victor] passed away that he meant a lot to me because he did. He was one of the people that I had the most fun with on set and I just really enjoyed him. I had talked to Martha Madison [Belle] and said, ‘I know you’re on the show right now. If you hear of any funeral arrangements or anything like that, please let me know because I really want to pay my respects.’ I don’t know if maybe that got passed around or something, but before I knew it, my manager was calling and said, ‘Hey, Days would like to invite you back for a memorial episode,’ which, of course, I was more than willing and excited and happy to do.”

Rachel Melvin’s portrayal of Chelsea garnered positive attention. Like many actors in the soap opera world, the actress sought to diversify her portfolio and explore other opportunities in film and television. Post Days, Melvin has been seen in various roles on the silver screen and television.

One of her most memorable performances was in the comedy sequel Dumb and Dumber To, where she co-starred with industry heavyweights Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. On television, Rachel continued to make guest appearances on popular shows. She appeared in shows like Awkward and Sleepy Hollow, delving into genres ranging from teen dramas to supernatural thrillers.