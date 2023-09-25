Before it reboots the Punisher, Disney Plus is ripping up its family-friendly playbook with a violent street-level vigilante thriller

Disney rebooting Jon Bernthal’s unforgettably brutal take on the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again has already caused much consternation among supporters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it turns out that he’s not the only street-level crusader wreaking a violent path of revenge on the platform after the first trailer for Vigilante dropped.

After Moving ended up smashing records on both Disney Plus and Hulu, it hasn’t taken long for another Korean original series inspired by a webtoon to rear its head and make a play for viewership success, and this one should be in with a real shot at matching its forebear and taking a bite out of the subscriber base.

Nam Joo-hyuk stars as a fresh-faced aspiring cop studying at the National Police University, who runs a dangerous sideline of tracking down, apprehending, and occasionally pulverizing criminals with his bare hands by night. Needless to say, living such a dangerous double life that straddles both sides of the law doesn’t go off without a hitch, leading to shady forces closing in on the identity of the titular renegade.

It goes without saying that Korean content is among the most popular that all of streaming has to offer, once Vigilante lands on Nov. 8 it’s sure to rocket right up the charts to become one of the Mouse House’s most popular new offerings. At the very least, it should tide users over until Born Again brings back the company’s other no-holds-barred enforcer whenever the 18-episode MCU series finally wraps shooting and hits the small screen.