Believe it or not, an actual horse girl might just be a frontrunner on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29

One woman is a self-proclaimed "lifelong equestrian lover."
Melanie Rooten
Published: Jan 8, 2025 03:48 pm

Born in England, raised in Florida, and currently living in California, Allyshia Gupta is seemingly as perfect as can be, but it looks like the Bachelor season 29 contestant has a secret that nobody would expect from the former pageant queen.

For those who are unfamiliar, Allyshia is a 30-year-old interior designer — described as a “beautiful catch with a huge heart” — who will be fighting for the heart of the handsome Grant Ellis on The Bachelor season 29, beginning on January 27 via ABC.

To get to know her before the season premieres, Allyshia’s official Bachelor biography is as follows:

“[Allyshia] is currently the longest-reigning Miss California and isn’t afraid of taking risks. A lifelong equestrian lover, Allyshia is obsessed with all things horses, but also loves a great beach day and hanging out with her dogs: Bentley and Bagel. Allyshia is a hopeless romantic who’s ready for a fairytale type of love. The first test for her Prince Charming? Winning the approval of her family!”

The Florida native then added three fun facts, sharing with ABC that she drove a Barbie-pink Vespa in college, she is obsessed with all things pumpkin spice, and she a typical Scorpio (AKA very mysterious). One aspect of her personality stuck out to us in particular, though: “Allyshia is obsessed with all things horses.”

She doubled down on her equestrian obsession in an interview with LA Voyage in 2020, telling the outlet, “In my free time, I still ride horses, run my own non-profit organization, and manage a start-up business on the side.”

Needless to say, we did not peg this former pageant queen as a horse girl…

For those who are unfamiliar, a horse girl is described by Urban Dictionary as “A girl who owns a horse and/or has her social media profile picture set as her and her horse. Accuses people of pretending to be country on a constant basis. Generally emotionally unstable and all around insane.” Yikes!

Although it is highly unlikely, to see if “emotionally unstable and all around insane” horse girls are Grant’s type after all, catch the premiere of The Bachelor season 29 on January 27 via ABC, as well as brand new episodes every Monday afterwards.

Based on how much screen time Allyshia has gotten in the various Bachelor teaser trailers shared via TikTok — famously donning a gorgeous white gown, as well as a sleek-as-can-be ponytail, as she hands Grant a lamp during her limo entrance — she surprisingly might be a frontrunner for the final rose, as well as a Neil Lane engagement ring. We will just have to wait and see!

