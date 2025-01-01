‘Is he real?’: A preview for Grant Ellis’ ‘Bachelor’ journey leaves his ladies (and viewers at home) in the ultimate frenzy

We are just weeks away from the premiere of The Bachelor season 29 — featuring The Bachelorette season 21 star Grant Ellis as the leading man, becoming the second African-American man to play the part (after Matt James, of course) — and it is safe to say we seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything that is in store.

While we have been doing thorough research on the leading man as his Bachelor stint quickly approaches — learning who he is beyond our television screens, including his healthy habits, his celebrity crush, and more — a teaser trailer for season 29 of the award-winning series has finally given Bachelor Nation a glimpse into what Grant’s journey will actually entail.

Said teaser trailer — shared via @bachelornationabc on TikTok — is as follows:

Opening up the teaser trailer, a gorgeous gal (whose name remains a mystery) — rocking a gorgeous white gown, as well as a sleek-as-can-be ponytail — hands Grant a lamp during her limo entrance on night one. “That is a genie in a bottle, right?” the New Jersey native says to the woman, prior to imagining what he wants to get out of his journey on the beloved competition series.

Then, a trailer packed with magic, wishes, and other genie-themed elements commenced…

Beginning with a woman praising “his eyes and his skin,” the trailer transitions to a montage of Grant looking as sexy as can be, all while locking lips with some of his ladies. During said montage, sound bytes of the women gushing over grant can be heard:

“Is this real? “Where did y’all find this man?” “Everything that I’m looking for is like everything that he is”

Based on the rest of the trailer, it looks like The Bachelor season 29 will have a Bridgerton-esque group date, a trip to Scotland — with the professional basketball player turned day trader donning a kilt — and more. While it was not featured in the 30-second video, according to Reality Steve, a rap battle date is on the horizon as well. How hilarious is that?

With the final woman teasing a “next-level type of love” in the trailer, we are hooked!The caption of the trailer also revealed the official release date for The Bachelor season 29. “Your wish is Grant(ed), baby. See you January 27,” @bachelornationabc wrote, and it is safe to say that our DVRs are set, and we are already planning our premiere parties. After all, based on some more spoilers from Reality Steve, this season is certain to be one for the books.

