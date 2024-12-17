Who is Grant Ellis’ celebrity crush, and will he find her doppelgänger as the next Bachelor?

Grant Ellis might be looking closely at inner beauty on The Bachelor season 29, but that does not mean he would be opposed to dating a doppelgänger of his celebrity crush. After all, if I was the Bachelorette and there happened to be a Harry Styles look-alike fighting for my heart, I would certainly be captivated…

Recommended Videos

Nevertheless, Grant was announced as the lead of The Bachelor season 29 just moments after his emotional exit from The Bachelorette season 21. The professional basketball player turned day trader, in addition to Spencer Conley, failed to receive a rose from leading lady Jenn Tran, getting eliminated just one episode shy of the hometown dates. Fortunately for Grant, his journey to find his perfect person did not end there, becoming the second African-American man to be chosen as the lead of The Bachelor (after Matt James).

With dozens of women ready to date the 31-year-old heartthrob, on a recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast — hosted by Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt — Grant admitted what he’s really looking for in a woman: genuinity, selflessness, kindness and more.

Looks are not entirely off the table, though, adding that he is looking for “obviously a beautiful woman,” but he is “super open” when it comes to being the Bachelor. At the end of the day, Grant wants to find his perfect person, and we do not blame him whatsoever!

Is there someone who is on par with his celebrity crush, though? Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

Ahead of his Bachelorette journey earlier this year, Grant sat down with Bachelor Nation to play a cheeky game of 20 questions, revealing his guilty pleasure, his biggest pet peeve, his biggest inspiration and more. In said game, he also revealed his celebrity crush:

“My celebrity crush is Meagan Good!”

For those who are unfamiliar, Good is an American actress and model, first gaining attention for her role in Eve’s Bayou. To follow, she starred in the Nickelodeon sitcom Cousin Skeeter, as well as films like Deliver Us from Eva, Roll Bounce, and Stomp the Yard.

Given the fact that she is drop-dead gorgeous, we can see why Grant is crushing on her!

With his own group of beautiful women fighting for his heart on The Bachelor season 29, will anyone compare to the one and only Meagan Good, though? To find out for yourself, see Grant’s journey commence when the premiere of The Bachelor season 29 airs via ABC on January 27 (with next-day streaming via Hulu).

In true Bachelor fashion, we would not be surprised if it ends up being “the most dramatic season” to date.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy