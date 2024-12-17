‘I am just looking at what’s inside’: Bachelor Grant Ellis reveals what he’s looking for in his perfect partner, and we are already swooning

We are inching closer and closer towards Grant Ellis‘ season of The Bachelor — AKA The Bachelor season 29 — and it is safe to say he is already giving Joey Graziadei a run for his money as the GBOAT (greatest Bachelor of all time).

For those who need a refresher, we first met Grant as he fought for Jenn Tran’s heart on The Bachelorette season 21, failing to receive a rose at the final six, ultimately getting eliminated alongside Spencer Conley (just one episode shy of the hometown dates). After his emotional exit — like, literally seconds after — it was announced via social media that he would be the next Bachelor, becoming the second African-American man to be chosen as the lead (after Matt James). How exciting is that?

While Jenn was not his perfect person in the end, the professional basketball player turned day trader now has dozens of women to choose from, eager to find forever love on The Bachelor season 29.

What qualities is he looking for in his dream woman, though? Sitting down with beloved Bachelor Nation couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt for an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the 31-year-old revealed what qualities he is looking for in his perfect person, hopeful to find her on The Bachelor season 29.

Spoiler alert: inner beauty is what really matters to the New Jersey native.

“I want somebody who is genuine,” Grant prefaced, prior to delving into the details:

“I want someone who has a heart for other people and who isn’t self-absorbed. I want someone who is affectionate and kind. Obviously a beautiful woman, but I am super open in this process. I know that through life experience, sometimes the best things come in the most unexpected ways.”

The self-proclaimed “goofball” then stated that he is “looking at what’s inside a person,” eager to break down some walls and get to know his group of gals on a deeper level. He continued:

“I’m really going to be getting to know these women. I’m going to be asking them questions and I’m going to discover myself and they are going to discover themselves through this process. I want to figure out what they want and what they are looking for, and ultimately hopefully figure out who is my best match.”

Will he really find his “best match,” though? To find out for yourself, watch Grant’s journey begin when The Bachelor season 29 premieres on January 27 via ABC, with next-day streaming via Hulu.

Spoiler alert (again): we may or may not already know who some of the frontrunners are…



