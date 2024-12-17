Grant Ellis’ hidden talent gives us a glimpse into one of the group dates from his season of ‘The Bachelor’

If there is one thing to know about brand new Bachelor Grant Ellis, he is so much more than meets the eye…

Recommended Videos

For those who need a refresher, Grant made his Bachelor Nation debut during The Bachelorette season 21, fighting for leading lady Jenn Tran’s heart. Although the pair had quite the connection, the 31-year-old found himself unlucky in love nonetheless, with he and Spencer Conley failing to crack the final four, getting eliminated just shy of the coveted hometown dates. Poor guys!

Fortunately, Grant was luckier than Spencer, earning a second chance to find his forever person as the lead of The Bachelor season 29. With this role, the New Jersey native also becomes the second African-American man to be chosen as the lead of The Bachelor, following Matt James. How exciting is that?

Nevertheless, for those looking to get to know Grant ahead of the premiere of The Bachelor season 29, his official biography is as follows:

“A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Ellis’ infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters. The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights. As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Believe it or not, one of Grant’s favorite hobbies was not mentioned in his biography, but fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see what said hobby is.

Before making his Bachelor Nation debut, Grant sat down with Bachelor Nation to play a game of 20 questions, discussing his favorite emojis, his guilty pleasures, his pet peeves and more. In said game, he also revealed his hidden talent, admitting that beatboxing has a special place in his heart.

According to Reality Steve, his love for beatboxing and R&B music will make its way into The Bachelor season 29, as the second group date of the season is a rap battle:

“There was a group date with seven women that was at the Bellwether Theater in LA, and it was an R&B date with Mario… The women had to come up with about a 30 second rap.”

With an R&B group date on the horizon, it is safe to say that Grant’s journey is going to be filled with fun. Nevertheless, be sure to set your DVRs — and plan your premiere parties — because The Bachelor season 29 premieres on January 27 via ABC, with next-day streaming via Hulu.

With nothing but wonderful women, signs point to Grant finding his forever person come finale night…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy