Believe it or not, brand new Bachelor Grant Ellis is a total health nut

Contrary to popular belief, brand new Bachelor Grant Ellis does not just wake up looking as sexy as can be. From the way things seem, his good looks come from a great deal of hard work and dedication, and it’s safe to say things have been paying off so far!

For those who need a refresher, Grant was announced as the lead of The Bachelor season 29 just moments after his emotional exit from The Bachelorette season 21, where he made his Bachelor Nation debut fighting for the heart of Jenn Tran. Despite failing to receive a rose at the final six, the professional basketball player turned day trader became a favorite amongst fans of the Bachelor franchise, ultimately securing a spot as the next Bachelor. With this new role, he becomes the second African-American man to be chosen as the lead of The Bachelor, following in the footsteps of Matt James.

Needless to say, Grant has been getting in shape for his big break, eager to find lasting love on The Bachelor season 29. Not only has he been studying past seasons of the show – notably “Ben’s season, Joey’s season, Nick’s season, and Clayton’s season” – but he has also been exercising and eating right.

Sitting down with Bachelor Nation for a game of 20 questions, we got a glimpse into something that Grant rarely talks about on the internet: his diet. In said game, the outlet asked what his last meal on Earth would be. While other members of Bachelor Nation decided to be rather gluttonous — such as Jenn, who said she would want KFC (specifically a three-piece meal with mashed potatoes, extra gravy, and a biscuit) — the 31-year-old decided on a much healthier option.

According to the brand new Bachelor himself, “My last meal on earth would be steak and rice and beans”. If this is truly his cup of tea, then perhaps Grant is on the wrong show. Survivor is calling his name!

Nevertheless, will he manage to find his perfect person on The Bachelor season 29? To find out for yourself, see Grant’s journey begin when the premiere of The Bachelor season 29 airs on January 27 via ABC, with next-day streaming via Hulu as well. While all of his women seem like serious catches, there are certainly some obvious frontrunners…

