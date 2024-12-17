‘I’ve had to take notes’: Grant Ellis admits he’s been studying to be the Bachelor, and he could not get more adorable

It is still unclear how Grant Ellis‘ journey will unfold as the Bachelor — with his quest to find lasting love beginning when The Bachelor season 29 premieres (on January 27 via ABC, with next-day streaming via Hulu or Disney Plus) — but it is safe to say he is as prepared as possible.

For those who need a refresher, Grant was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 21, and despite having quite the connection with leading lady Jenn Tran, he was eliminated just shy of the coveted hometown dates. His journey to find his perfect partner did not end there, though, because literally seconds after his emotional exit, it was announced via social media that he would be the next Bachelor. With this, Grant becomes the second African-American man to be chosen as the lead, following the one and only Matt James. How exciting is that?

He and Jenn might not have been the best match, but now — with dozens of women to choose from — our fingers are crossed that the professional basketball player turned day trader is lucky in the love department. After all, he is taking all of the necessary steps to achieve success on The Bachelor season 29…

Sitting down with beloved Bachelor Nation couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Grant admitted on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that he has been studying to be the Bachelor, comparing the preparation process to taking notes or watching film (just like he did during his basketball days).

Keep scrolling to see what this preparation process has entailed exactly.

According to the 31-year-old himself, he has been “watching previous Bachelors” to learn what he should and should not do throughout his journey on the show. He dished:

“I watched Ben’s season, Joey’s season, Nick’s season and Clayton’s season. I am watching these seasons to figure out what the good and not good takeaways are. Ultimately, I’m just going to try to be myself and try to learn from past seasons and put my own spin on it.”

He then proceeded to share his biggest takeaways from his studying so far, which is “to be sure of yourself, and when you commit, you need to commit.” He continued:

“That’s something that I am ready to do. There is not going to be any ‘I love yous’ and then taking that back. When I see somebody and I’m ready, it’s going to be a decision that I am willing and ready to make. And for what not to do, I don’t want to be insensitive. I want to be emotionally aware that these women are going through the experience also.”

Needless to say, it looks like Grant is taking his role as the Bachelor as serious as can be, proving that he is there for the right reasons. After all, he wants to find lasting love!

Will he be successful come finale night, though? To see his journey on the show unfold for yourself, watch The Bachelor season 29 commence on January 27 via ABC, with next-day streaming via Hulu or Disney Plus.

As one can assume, all of his women seem like serious catches…

