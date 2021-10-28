Benedict Cumberbatch To Star In New HBO Spy Drama

Benedict Cumberbatch has found his latest project. The Doctor Strange star is never off our screens, as he likes to balance his Marvel commitments with indie films and must-see prestige TV series. Sure enough, Cumberbatch has now committed to starring in one of the latter. Namely, a new limited series from HBO that’s based on true events — the assassination of a KGB agent in 00s England.

Londongrad is officially in development over at HBO, as per Deadline. As based on the book The Terminal Spy by Alan Cowell, the show will follow former Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko, as played by Cumberbatch, who was poisoned by the radioactive isotope Polonium-210 in 2006. The English actor will also executive produce through his Sunnymarch production banner. The series will be written by David Scarp and directed by Bryan Fogel.

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Images Reveal Doc Ock, Doctor Strange And More 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

2021 has been a hugely busy year for Cumberbatch, as he’s starred in two movies already this year and he’s still got three more to come. So far we’ve had The Mauritian and The Courier — another spy-related biopic. This November 5th sees then period drama The Electrical Life of Louis Wain debut on Amazon Prime. Western The Power of the Dog streams on Netflix from December 1st while Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th. He also featured in a voice role in Marvel’s What If…? animated series.

Londongrad is one of just two TV miniseries that Cumberbatch has in the works. In April, it was announced that he’s signed on to lead Netflix’s upcoming The 39 Steps, a contemporary reimagining of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1939 film that’s described as an “action-packed conspiracy thriller”. He’s obviously also due to star in May 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is currently in the middle of reshoots.

Who’s excited for so much Benedict Cumberbatch content on the way? Have your say in the comments.