10 best Ronaldo Homelander memes

In a crossover that perhaps no one saw coming, social media has erupted with memes comparing famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo to Homelander of The Boys.

At first, the comparison might seem like a head-scratcher, especially since the only thing Homelander considers a sport is lasering people’s heads off and drinking copious amounts of milk. For those who need a refresher, the Homelander and Ronaldo comparisons emerged as a result of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament, where Ronaldo was playing for Portugal in a match against Slovenia.

The athlete’s behavior throughout the game caused much buzz online, as he was seen requesting to take all the free kicks and was visibly emotional when he failed to score them. Naturally, given the ferocity of The Boys’ fandom and the coincidental timing of the show’s currently airing fourth season, it wasn’t long before viewers equated Ronaldo’s behavior to Homelander’s.

All these Ronaldo x Homelander b memes are hilariously accuratepic.twitter.com/6BgSdjGFNZ — Sahil (@TheAceGuy_) July 2, 2024

Fans particularly drew parallels between the supposed authoritarian control Ronaldo displayed in taking all the free kicks for himself, and acting irrationally when things didn’t go his way. The seeming narcissism that underpinned Ronaldo’s choice to consistently take control of the game certainly has a whiff of Homelander energy.

So popular was the trend that it even attracted the attention of Antony Starr, the actor who portrays Homelander in The Boys. Resharing some of the memes on his social media, Starr wrote: “Don’t really get this but I’m enjoying it.” In any case, Ronaldo certainly isn’t the first person who has been compared to Homelander, with The Boys seeming to make a concerted effort to draw parallels between the villain and Donald Trump in recent seasons.

brfootball posting Ronaldo as homelander last Halloween then deleting it still kills me pic.twitter.com/s3Lyqq2oO8 — buto 🇵🇸 (@blondedcartier) October 31, 2023

Of course, the comparison to Ronaldo is a far more light-hearted one, since the soccer player doesn’t have potential access to the highest levels of the US government.

In that spirit of light-heartedness, we’re sorting through the 10 best Ronaldo and Homelander comparison memes, based on creativity, accuracy, and response from the man behind Homelander himself. Even Ashley couldn’t predict this level of social media buzz.

Homelander has spoken, and he’s apparently the mirror image of Ronaldo

Nahhhh We Actually Got Homelander posting about Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons pic.twitter.com/H7IkoUcDgQ — Preeti (@MadridPreeti) July 3, 2024

Fans get creative with deepfakes, which itself feels like a superpower

Ronaldo seeing Diogo Costa saving every pen pic.twitter.com/ghRJBMRH6o — Tobes (@TikiTokaMate) July 1, 2024

Fans imagine what it might’ve looked like behind the scenes at Euro 2024

Ronaldo justifying that freekick in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/j7G5XkuKIz — Tobes (@TikiTokaMate) July 1, 2024

Coincidence?

Homelander leads the 7

Ronaldo wears 7.

Coincidence? I think not https://t.co/U0Zwu5DIpE — Sir Alex (@FergHassan) July 2, 2024

Homelander and Ryan in another universe

Even Ronaldo’s teammates got caught in the meme crossfire

Ronaldo when Bruno says “I should be taking them” pic.twitter.com/EfmfFzsa01 https://t.co/OWoR1zEiVB — Killua 🇪🇸 (@OBolarin11) July 1, 2024

Everyone’s X feed was flooded with comparison memes

Liking every Ronaldo Homelander tweet pic.twitter.com/w5677PkJKr — Callan🇨🇷🇨🇮 (@CallanLBSAFC) July 1, 2024

The Boys’ satire even extends to the sporting world

The Ronaldo/Homelander comparisons are funny because..😂 pic.twitter.com/tiU5WSgWw8 — DCI Richard🇳🇬 (@richieinugonum) July 2, 2024

Ronaldo defenders are compared to Homelander fans

More teammates enter the chat

“You saw the ball touching my head, didn’t you Joao?” pic.twitter.com/q5nu71UHU7 — Gambit 🐻🦍 (@SmylyThe3rd) November 29, 2022

