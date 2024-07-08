Image Credit: Disney
Homelander in The Boys
Image via Amazon Prime Video
TV
Sports

10 best Ronaldo Homelander memes

Donald Trump isn't the only person who has BHE (Big Homelander Energy), at least according to these memes.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 06:21 am

In a crossover that perhaps no one saw coming, social media has erupted with memes comparing famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo to Homelander of The Boys.

At first, the comparison might seem like a head-scratcher, especially since the only thing Homelander considers a sport is lasering people’s heads off and drinking copious amounts of milk. For those who need a refresher, the Homelander and Ronaldo comparisons emerged as a result of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament, where Ronaldo was playing for Portugal in a match against Slovenia.

The athlete’s behavior throughout the game caused much buzz online, as he was seen requesting to take all the free kicks and was visibly emotional when he failed to score them. Naturally, given the ferocity of The Boys’ fandom and the coincidental timing of the show’s currently airing fourth season, it wasn’t long before viewers equated Ronaldo’s behavior to Homelander’s.

Fans particularly drew parallels between the supposed authoritarian control Ronaldo displayed in taking all the free kicks for himself, and acting irrationally when things didn’t go his way. The seeming narcissism that underpinned Ronaldo’s choice to consistently take control of the game certainly has a whiff of Homelander energy.

So popular was the trend that it even attracted the attention of Antony Starr, the actor who portrays Homelander in The Boys. Resharing some of the memes on his social media, Starr wrote: “Don’t really get this but I’m enjoying it.” In any case, Ronaldo certainly isn’t the first person who has been compared to Homelander, with The Boys seeming to make a concerted effort to draw parallels between the villain and Donald Trump in recent seasons. 

Of course, the comparison to Ronaldo is a far more light-hearted one, since the soccer player doesn’t have potential access to the highest levels of the US government.

In that spirit of light-heartedness, we’re sorting through the 10 best Ronaldo and Homelander comparison memes, based on creativity, accuracy, and response from the man behind Homelander himself. Even Ashley couldn’t predict this level of social media buzz. 

Homelander has spoken, and he’s apparently the mirror image of Ronaldo

Fans get creative with deepfakes, which itself feels like a superpower

Fans imagine what it might’ve looked like behind the scenes at Euro 2024

Coincidence?

Homelander and Ryan in another universe

Even Ronaldo’s teammates got caught in the meme crossfire

Everyone’s X feed was flooded with comparison memes

The Boys’ satire even extends to the sporting world

Ronaldo defenders are compared to Homelander fans

More teammates enter the chat

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.