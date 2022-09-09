‘Black Adam’ star teases the JSA’s centuries-spanning bromance

Black Adam star Aldis Hodge says that Hawkman and Doctor Fate will be best buds in the movie. The actor plays Hawkman, the legendary warrior from Thanagar, and Pierce Brosnan will play Doctor Fate, the sorcerer supreme. Together, they make an impressive duo as part of the Justice Society of America.

During a press event attended by Screen Rant, Hodge spoke about their longstanding relationship and what makes the JSA so different from anything we’ve seen before.

“The JSA… we are finding ourselves in camaraderie and, to a degree, finding ourselves [as a] family. With Dr. Fate [and Hawkman], that’s a long, long friendship. There’s a lot of love there. There’s a real brotherhood there. And they’re [asking] what is the right thing to do [about Black Adam]? Because Dr. Fate is sort of like a conscience for Hawkman. Honestly, don’t put us up against any of the other teams that we’ve seen before, because this is a very much refreshing new look at what a superhero team is, as we come together into this space. You know, it’s a whole new experience. So I think that that’s what you’re going to enjoy the most about it.”

Hawkman is a mace-wielding warrior, and in the comic books, he’s known for being a very passionate character who sometimes acts out on his emotions before seeing reason. Doctor Fate is the opposite of this. He’s a studious man who always considers the consequences of his actions. This pairing makes sense, considering Hawkman would probably need someone to help guide him in the right direction instead of letting his anger take over.

The JSA is also unlike most superhero teams people have seen thus far. They operate like family rather than a tactical strike force, and there’s a close-knit bond between the characters. They’ve been around for a while and there’s a true sense of legacy and tradition, upholding values that are ingrained in their belief system. But fear not, Hodge has said that Black Adam is a perfect entry point for people who are new to the DC Universe.

The team also consists of Atom Smasher played by Noah Centineo and Cyclone played by Quintessa Swindell. These are two of the younger members of the team, but they still pack a punch. Atom Smasher can grow in size and dole out a great deal of damage, and Cyclone has flight and wind manipulation. Together, they will try to stop Black Adam’s rampage.

The trailer for Black Adam provided viewers with more details about the movie. The JSA are given the approval from Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to take down Black Adam, and a scene where Hawkman confronts him in battle, only to be struck with a lightning bolt and sent flying back. All the heroes are having trouble bringing him down, and their problems double when the villain Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari) shows up.

Black Adam lights up theaters on October 21.