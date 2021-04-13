Black Mirror Actress Reportedly Eyed To Replace Jodie Whittaker On Doctor Who

Earlier this year, we began hearing rumors that the upcoming thirteenth season of Doctor Who will be Jodie Whittaker’s last. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as it’d mean that Whittaker would have played the role for as long as every other post-Eccleston Doctor. This leaves her a (somewhat truncated) final season to strut her stuff and I’m betting we’ll see a regeneration in the Christmas/New Year’s Special later this year.

So, who’s stepping into the TARDIS next? Well, casting conversations are underway and a source close to WGTC has told us that a number of names are currently under consideration. But one particularly interesting one is Black Mirror, His Dark Materials and Krypton‘s Georgina Campbell.

Campbell is a rising star, having picked up a BAFTA TV award for Best Actress for her performance in Murdered by My Boyfriend. More recently, she’s turned heads in the excellent “Hang the DJ” episode of Black Mirror and played Lyta Zod in Syfy’s unjustly cancelled Krypton.

But it’s her role in Broadchurch that may prove the biggest hint. The famed detective show was created by current Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall and also starred Jodie Whittaker. We know that Chibnall has a preference for working with former Broadchurch cast members, so this may give her a leg up against her competitors.

Plus, I think she’s got that certain enigmatic and slightly aloof air that marks the best Doctors. There’d undoubtedly be some in the fanbase who’d wail about Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor being followed by another woman, but if there’ve been twelve consecutive men playing the part, we can have (at least) two women to start balancing the scales.

More on this as we hear it, but let us know below the line if you think Georgina Campbell would be a good fit for Doctor Who.