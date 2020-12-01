Black Widow Star Reportedly Confirmed For The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

After initially being set for release in August, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was quietly delayed when it was left off the Disney Plus release schedule, although most people were already expecting it to be pushed back after it became one of the first major productions forced to shut down in March as the Coronavirus pandemic swept across the planet.

Disney have still yet to confirm an official bow for the exclusive streaming series, which has since been leapfrogged by WandaVision as the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s aggressive expansion onto the small screen. Based on Black Widow being shunted by an entire year, we might not end up seeing Sam and Bucky’s next odd couple adventure for a while yet.

Back in simpler times when the MCU’s Phase Four was set to roll out on schedule, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was due to hit Disney Plus three months after Black Widow arrived in theaters. The franchise is designed and released in a specific order so all of the various plot points tie together, leading to speculation the show couldn’t hit the airwaves until after Natasha Romanoff’s solo debut was launched or it would mess up the continuity.

Following the news Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova was set to return to the MCU in Hawkeye, insider Grace Randolph seemingly confirmed the Academy Award nominated actress will also be back for the buddy spy series, something we first revealed nine months ago. Not only that, we’ve also heard exactly how the franchise’s new super-spy ties into the show, but even if Black Widow ends up premiering on Disney Plus as has been rumored, we’re still at least five months away from The Falcon and the Winter Solider‘s premiere.