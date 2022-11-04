‘Blockbuster’ is selling nostalgia, but people aren’t buying it

The latest situational comedy from Netflix comes with a dash of irony, considering it’s based on the once-juggernaut video rental chain that the streaming service rendered obsolete, Blockbuster.

That’s capitalism for you, but the TV series aims to drum up nostalgia for the bygone era of brick and mortar video rental stores. Unfortunately for Netflix, there are many on social media which aren’t quite taken by the concept, specifically because it’s the Blockbuster franchise which is being celebrated.

Ahead of this new streaming show release, I would like to say you owe zero warm nostalgia to Blockbuster Video. It sucked. I worked there and it was a horrible place, the monster that killed every local rental place it could, a hideous beast that got devoured by a younger monster pic.twitter.com/YR3wfkRmDu — Henry Gilbert (@hEnereyG) November 3, 2022

As numerous Twitter users are pointing out, Blockbuster wasn’t exactly the plucky little corner shop that the sitcom makes it out to be. Much like the streaming service that would serve up its death sentence, it was a giant franchise which swallowed any small business that dared to compete with it.

Blockbuster drove my childhood favorite Korean-owned video store out of business, and then proceeded to dedicate entire walls of their stock to The Last Samurai. That visual is burned into my brain and sums up everything I hated about that place. https://t.co/JRhqgZu2rf — Kaelan Ramos (@KaelanRamos) November 3, 2022

Numerous accounts of how Blockbuster took down other, smaller neighborhood video stores are circulating on Twitter at the moment.

Remember small, local video shops? There was one near where I grew up that was half bike shop, half video shop. The vhs shelves were arranged in a weird maze configuration, with some softcore "adult" films at the furthermost reach. I got my first bike there, and rented Bad Taste. https://t.co/490kaI2XkR — John Reppion (@johnreppion) November 3, 2022

Seriously I hate the nostalgia around Blockbuster. It was a terrible business that put good stores out of business and forced its morals on its customers https://t.co/OFMarfNhv6 — Jonesy (@kevjones30) November 3, 2022

Perhaps Netflix’s attempt at transporting us back to a different era of media consumption would’ve panned out better had it gone for a non-descript video store as its setting rather than the chain it put out of business. Then again, Netflix’s bigwigs probably wouldn’t have felt as vindicated by that route.

I went to ONE blockbuster video.

There were a total of 3 movies that I couldn’t find in other video stores.

THAT’S IT.

Then I worked at a 24-Hour Video Store chain off and on for a few years, and they had a killer selection in comparison. https://t.co/pYD9JcE1Iz — Echo of the 80s B-Movie Age (@EchoLeeNumber2) November 3, 2022

Blockbuster stars Randall Park as the manager of the titular Blockbuster store alongside Melissa Fumero of Brooklyn Nine Nine fame as his love interest. In case you think it’s still 1999, you don’t need to leave your house to pick this up, nor is it an option – it’s streaming on Netflix. That said, the show isn’t being received all that well critically.