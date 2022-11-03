Today, Netflix’s Blockbuster show ironically makes its debut in the streaming world. The comedy series inspired by the actual last location for the one-time video rental behemoth is trading on nostalgia, and apparently, this may not be a good deal for customers.

A number of critics have savaged the Randall Park-led project as of this story’s filing. At The Hollywood Reporter, Angie Han writes the work is unmemorable. She does say the cast is fine and jokes are perfectly pleasant, but it does not also adhere to its premise and instead is so broad you could retrofit the concept into any kind of business without scores of locations all around.

“Its plots hinge mostly on vague notions about the challenges of small businesses (because that’s what Timmy’s Blockbuster becomes without a corporate overlord) and the importance of community (mostly defined here as in-person transactions and the occasional marketing event).”

At The A.V. Club, Saloni Gajjar was much harsher. In her review, she says the piece does not have nearly enough laughs. It is also uneven and predictable, and in an era where shows are picked apart by fans, what would be a crucial plot aspect goes unexplained.

“There’s not much to glean about why this store hasn’t been shuttered, which feels like quietly pushing a major plot point aside. The location isn’t faring well, so what makes it special? But apparently we don’t have to worry about that. Instead, the focus is on Timmy’s perseverance to keep it going despite a rent increase, eviction notice, rivalries with other stores in the strip mall, and other day-to-day challenges.”

From here, The Atlantic’s Megan Garber writes about how on the show no one seems to act their age. She says characters appear to be in suspended animation and Park’s Timmy helps out his parents while also fighting with kids in ways he should not at his age.

“He causes a small crisis by getting into a rapidly escalating prank war with two teenagers. He is, despite all his efforts, barely holding the store together. He is not a father in a literal sense; he is a middle-aged man who is living a life of delayed adulthood.”

The show will have 10 episodes initially. On Rotten Tomatoes right now, the show has a 13 percent rotten rating based on eight reviews. For audiences, assessments have been kinder. Here, the show has a 60 percent positive rating based on 10 users who posted.