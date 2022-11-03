Bob Odenkirk could be joining Aubrey Plaza as the MCU’s newest beloved recruit

The internet erupted in joy yesterday when it was confirmed that Aubrey Plaza would be making her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play what’s heavily rumored to be a villainous role in WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. If that wasn’t enough, the latest chatter hints that none other than Bob Odenkirk could be next in line.

While nothing has been confirmed or denied in an official capacity at this stage, it’s well worth pointing out that talk of the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul icon’s potential participation in the MCU comes from The Illuminerdi, who were the first to break the news of Plaza boarding Coven of Chaos before the trades swooped in to confirm.

Screengrab via AMC/Netflix

As per the report, Odenkirk is being eyed for a juicy role in Disney Plus series Wonder Man, which recently set Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as celebrity superhero Simon Williams. Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery is the only other name attached to the ensemble so far, so we should be expecting big news on that front in the future.

The llluminerdi doesn’t provide details of who exactly Odenkirk could be playing, although Wonder Man’s manager is mentioned. Given that his background is in comedy, he won widespread acclaim and massive awards season recognition for drama, and kicked unfathomable amounts of ass as an action hero in Nobody, though, he could literally play any part in the show.

Regardless, social media is already frothing in anticipation of the news being made official, so let’s hope the outlet goes two-for-two with its game-changing MCU scoops.