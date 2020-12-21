The Book Of Boba Fett Is Reportedly A 4-Episode Miniseries

The Mandalorian brought a satisfying temporary end to Din Djarin and Grogu’s escapades in a galaxy far, far away in last week’s season 2 finale, but one big revelation has left many fans feeling confused rather than excited.

For those not aware, “Chapter 16: The Rescue” features a post-credits scene in which Boba Fett, alive and kicking despite his apparent death in Return of the Jedi, has returned to Tatooine and seemingly taken control of the Hutt cartel. Or what remains of it, at least. Jabba has long since perished by at this point in the timeline and only a few members of the crime lord’s entourage remain upon Boba’s arrival. After swiftly dispatching Bib Fortuna, the legendary bounty hunter takes a seat and the screen cuts to black, revealing The Book of Boba Fett.

As for what exact shape or form Disney intends for this spinoff to take, however, became a matter of fierce debate.

The Book Of Boba Fett Logo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Immediately following the announcement, many self-proclaimed industry insiders suggested that Fett’s standalone adventure and The Mandalorian season 3 are one and the same, a result of Lucasfilm supposedly wanting to get rid of Pedro Pascal over an alleged falling out between the two. But earlier today, we learned that’s not the case.

The Book of Boba Fett will debut on Disney Plus in December 2021 and take the form of a four-part miniseries, separate from the parent show. As a result of this, The Mandalorian‘s third outing could be pushed back slightly into early 2022, though both will ultimately air around the same timeframe.

Whatever the case, Star Wars fans aren’t going to be left wanting for more content anytime soon. Disney recently confirmed numerous new shows (live-action and animated) as well as a feature-length film based on the franchise, all of which are scheduled to arrive within the next two years. See here for more details.