The Book Of Boba Fett Might Run For Multiple Seasons

The Mandalorian concluded Din Djarin and Grogu’s escapades in a galaxy far, far away in a satisfying fashion with last year’s season 2 finale, but it was what happened after that that had folks most excited.

Yes, “Chapter 16: The Rescue” brought us a post-credits scene in which we saw that Boba Fett had returned to Tatooine and after swiftly taking care of Bib Fortuna, the legendary bounty hunter took a seat and the screen cut to black, revealing The Book of Boba Fett.

Plot details and the like are still being kept a closely guarded secret, but the series is expected to be with us later this year, with Disney looking to debut it in December. And though the Mouse House has remained pretty quiet on the project so far, it seems that we may be getting more than one season of the show.

As The Direct points out, multiple production stickers for The Book of Boba Fett have surfaced online which mention “Season 1” on them, indicating that this could be just the first of several outings for what was previously thought to be a miniseries, meant to fill the gap until the next run of The Mandalorian arrived.

But perhaps Lucasfilm has bigger plans than just that? After all, Boba is a fan favorite character who folks have wanted to see more of for years, and there’s certainly enough to explore to flesh out multiple seasons. For now, though, we’ll just need to wait patiently for The Book of Boba Fett to arrive later this year before we know for sure if it’s intended to run for several outings or only the one. But we certainly hope it’s the former.