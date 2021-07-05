The Book Of Boba Fett Will Have A Harder Edge Than The Mandalorian

Robert Rodriguez may have directed plenty of family films during his career including the Spy Kids trilogy and recent Netflix hit We Can Be Heroes, but he’s never forgotten his roots in gritty genre territory, something that’ll no doubt serve audiences very well when Star Wars spinoff The Book of Boba Fett comes to Disney Plus in December.

It’s no surprise that the filmmaker behind Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Sin City, Machete and Alita: Battle Angel would be more than capable of helming some stunning intergalactic action, with The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 episode “The Tragedy” coming in for huge praise, largely thanks in part to Rodriguez’s handling of what might be the show’s most action-heavy installment to date.

Having only taken the job as a favor to longtime friend Jon Favreau after the original choice to step behind the camera dropped out, Rodriguez has now parlayed that into executive producing and helming several episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. An action-packed crime thriller set in the Star Wars sandbox sounds right up his street, and in a new interview stunt performer Brendan Wayne revealed that Temuera Morrison’s solo series will have a much harder edge than the adventures of Din Djarin.

“I think that’s what we as an audience, I think, are going to get from The Book of Boba Fett. A lot more of that kinda feel. He gets even grittier than Mando did. I feel like he doesn’t have the choice because he really was a different kind of character.”

Rodriguez has always been a dab hand when it comes to crafting action sequences with a somewhat loose grip on reality, and his experience working closely with James Cameron on Alita has given him a valuable insight into tackling big budget sci-fi driven by a major studio, so if he combines all of those elements for The Book of Boba Fett, then there’s every chance it could turn out to be even better than The Mandalorian.