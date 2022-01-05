The Book of Boba Fett continued on Disney Plus today with its second episode, and it’s going down a treat with fans on social media. Last week saw the premiere of only the second-ever Star Wars spinoff series and the first spinoff of The Mandalorian, reintroducing us to Temuera Morrison’s clone bounty hunter now that he’s taken over from Jabba the Hutt as king of the Tatooine criminal underworld.

While that flashback-heavy opener was an important episode, finally revealing how Fett escaped from the Sarlaac pit, it received a mixed reception online as some folks thought it was a little slow-paced and plodding. On the other hand, “Chapter 2”, which also has the benefit of being just under 15 minutes longer than the first, is being met with resounding applause as everyone agrees that it’s a huge improvement on “Chapter 1.”

Episode two has everything that was missing from the first episode.

No spoilers: The Book of Boba Fett: Ep. 2 was a solid A+. It satisfied what I felt was missing from the premiere episode and then some. #thebookofbobafett #starwars #bobafett pic.twitter.com/eGHrDQUzwU — Yakface.com (@yak_face) January 5, 2022

It has a wild mix of influences, too.

#TheBookOfBobaFett Chapter 2 The Tribes Of Tatooine NonSpoiler Review: This episode is a fun ride & Temuera Morrison’s acting is so incredible! Reminds me a lot of Dune (Part One) & the action felt like a mix between Solo: A Star Wars Story, Snowpiercer and Train To Busan! 10/10! pic.twitter.com/Pgje0AvN9A — Josh ❤️ The Book Of Boba Fett #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 5, 2022

“Simply phenomenal.”

I liked the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett…but I LOVED the second one. Hugely entertaining stories and action filled with SO MUCH new Star Wars. Rich, cultural histories seeped with imagination and character building. Simply phenomenal. (Plus some deep callbacks too.) pic.twitter.com/Stwpgf982P — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 5, 2022

It has everything you could want from a Boba Fett episode.

The second episode for Book Of Boba Fett is just awesome it had everything I want in a Boba Fett episode pic.twitter.com/b8FrFg8rbQ — Hunder (@HunderFett) January 5, 2022

Praise be to EPs Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez.

Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2 was FIRE 🔥



Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez I'm sorry I ever doubted you pic.twitter.com/ErW0msisXR — Clark (@VegetaIV) January 5, 2022

Controversial claim…

the book of boba fett best star wars material since rogue one i fear pic.twitter.com/Ehid4EZeYT — kam ⚢ (@dilfeanor) January 5, 2022

We’re really getting to know Boba better than ever before.

No spoilers but Chapter 2 of The Book of Boba Fett is a MASSIVE improvement from ep1. I love everything that they’re doing with his character and mythology. They’re really turning him into a three dimensional character. Absolutely phenomenal.



#TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/MVeCj70WO7 — Kunal Chopra (@Get2DaChopra) January 5, 2022

This could turn out to be one of the best bits of Star Wars ever.

The Book of Boba Fett, Ep II 10/10.



This show is setting up to be truly one of the best. This is Star Wars what we are getting right now. No Spoilers I don’t do that. But the passion, the detail I can’t wait to see how this story unravels. #StarWars #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/fewqnxpXbD — Luke Skywalker (@MentorSkywalker) January 5, 2022

In “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine”, Fett’s hold on his power is threatened when Jabba’s twin cousins arrive in Mos Espa looking to reclaim authority. Meanwhile, flashbacks further explore how Boba recuperated from his near-death experience while living with the Tusken Raiders, with the action highlight of the episode being a Solo-like thrilling train heist.

As it only clocks in at six episodes, The Book of Boba Fett has no time to waste so hopefully the miniseries has now hit its stride and will remain at this level of quality over the coming weeks. New episodes land Wednesdays on Disney Plus.