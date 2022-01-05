‘Book of Boba Fett’ episode 2 gets resounding applause from fans
The Book of Boba Fett continued on Disney Plus today with its second episode, and it’s going down a treat with fans on social media. Last week saw the premiere of only the second-ever Star Wars spinoff series and the first spinoff of The Mandalorian, reintroducing us to Temuera Morrison’s clone bounty hunter now that he’s taken over from Jabba the Hutt as king of the Tatooine criminal underworld.
While that flashback-heavy opener was an important episode, finally revealing how Fett escaped from the Sarlaac pit, it received a mixed reception online as some folks thought it was a little slow-paced and plodding. On the other hand, “Chapter 2”, which also has the benefit of being just under 15 minutes longer than the first, is being met with resounding applause as everyone agrees that it’s a huge improvement on “Chapter 1.”
Episode two has everything that was missing from the first episode.
It has a wild mix of influences, too.
“Simply phenomenal.”
It has everything you could want from a Boba Fett episode.
Praise be to EPs Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez.
Controversial claim…
We’re really getting to know Boba better than ever before.
This could turn out to be one of the best bits of Star Wars ever.
In “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine”, Fett’s hold on his power is threatened when Jabba’s twin cousins arrive in Mos Espa looking to reclaim authority. Meanwhile, flashbacks further explore how Boba recuperated from his near-death experience while living with the Tusken Raiders, with the action highlight of the episode being a Solo-like thrilling train heist.
As it only clocks in at six episodes, The Book of Boba Fett has no time to waste so hopefully the miniseries has now hit its stride and will remain at this level of quality over the coming weeks. New episodes land Wednesdays on Disney Plus.