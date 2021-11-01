Book Of Boba Fett Season 1 Episode Number Reportedly Revealed

The Mandalorian kick-started Star Wars on TV in live-action form, and now Lucasfilm is set to release many more projects in the upcoming years. One of the most anticipated projects is The Book of Boba Fett, which was announced after the credits of the season finale of The Mandalorian’s second season. Little has been known about the upcoming series on Disney Plus until now.

Lucasfilm dropped the first trailer for the series on Monday, and we now may know how many episodes we can expect from the first season. According to Jordan Maison, the first season will have nine episodes.

For what it's worth, I heard (from the same people who told me about the trailer today) that #TheBookofBobaFett is 9 episodes. — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) November 1, 2021

The Book Of Boba Fett Poster Teases Ex-Bounty Hunter's Return 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Mandalorian’s first two seasons included eight episodes each, so they’ll be a bit more of The Book of Boba Fett. There isn’t too much known about the series yet but based on the trailer, it’s clear that the series is planning on taking a long look at the underworld of the Star Wars universe. Boba Fett took over Jabba the Hutt’s throne at the end of The Mandalorian, and it appears he intends to keep it.

There have been talks for years about how Boba Fett may be brought back to film or TV, and fans are excited that he didn’t just have a brief cameo in The Mandalorian. What’s even more exciting is that the series premieres on December 29, 2021. The wait isn’t much longer for The Book of Boba Fett.