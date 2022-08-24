BossLogic imagines Henry Cavill as a Targaryen and it fits perfectly

After the success House of The Dragon received following its premiere, graphic artist known as BossLogic produced a fan illustration featuring another well-known actor who could easily play an old ruler back in the early days of Westeros.

Over on Twitter, BossLogic released an image of Henry Cavill, wearing his Geralt of Rivia wig from The Witcher, as a Targaryen as he rides on one of the dragons in Westeros. And based on the image alone, Cavill does indeed look the part to play one of the most influential families in the Game of Thrones franchise.

When fans saw the image, they immediately that Cavill should be cast as a young Aegon I Targaryen, one of the kings on the Iron Throne and the founder of the Targaryen family. He’s also known as Aegon the Conqueror and Aegon the Dragon, after conquering six of the seven Kingdoms during the Conquest. He was not featured in Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, but was mentioned in the books.

Henry Cavill would make a badass Aegon the Conqueror. Or…Young Jaeharys, Adult Aegon V, Baelor the Blessed, Aegon the Unworthy (in his early years) JUST GIVE CAVILL A COOL TARGARYEN ROLE. — Guy Ver (@ant_vwj) August 23, 2022

What if he played the original Aegon the conqueror 😱 — Andy Villanueva (@andyvilla_02) August 23, 2022

He should play Aegon "The Conqueror", if they choose to tell that story in a future season of House of the Dragon.. — DarkKniight 🇺🇲 (@ddmphotos) August 24, 2022

Let this man play Aegon the Conqueror — HøIic🚤 (@__Mark_O) August 23, 2022

Even if Cavill doesn’t end up as the known Targaryen conqueror, fans still believe he should be cast as anyone in the Targaryen family line, regardless. One even suggested that he should play Daemon instead of Matt Smith.

Would be epic to have him enter the series as a targaryen — Chris fletcher (@cfletcher1922) August 23, 2022

shouldve been daemon — Xeno (@XenomorphiaZero) August 23, 2022

Either way, having Cavill play a Targaryen would be really cool considering Warner Bros. is unlikely to produce more films featuring Superman. Plus, after all, the actor played Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series and Charles Brandon in The Tudors; he definitely has experience playing a character in medieval times.

House of the Dragon is HBO’s newest series and a prequel to the hit TV phenomenon, Game of Thrones. The show is set 200 years before the events of the main series and will mostly focus on the Targaryen family and their rule in King’s Landing. New episodes of the series are scheduled to come out every Sunday on HBO Max.