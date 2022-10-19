BossLogic instantly fixes the biggest problem with the ‘She-Hulk’ season finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Skaar’s appearance at the end of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was underwhelming, primarily due to how he looked. Fans have been roasting Skaar’s haircut since his introduction, with some claiming that Marvel Studios ruined the character. Thankfully, with the power of the internet and Photoshop, graphic artist, BossLogic, has ‘fixed’ Skaar’s horrendous haircut, changing it to something more appropriate.

BossLogic shared his edit on Twitter, where he’s redone not only Skaar’s hair but also his face, making him more menacing and intimidating, so he’s no longer that shy boy we first saw in the show. The post received over 35.9k likes and over 1600 retweets, with most of the comments being positive.

Fans praised the artist for the edit, commenting that Marvel should have made Bruce Banner’s son look like that in the show, especially if he’s from Sakaar. Some also wondered why Marvel was unable to make their new character look like the character from the comics.

So much better…that was easy — Christian Navarro (@navarroc0821) October 18, 2022

Now that's how he should look like!! So much better. @Marvel take note — Detour Shirts (@detourshirts) October 18, 2022

Multimillion dollar company like it can’t be that hard to make mfs look accurate😭😭 Bosslogic went crazy as always😮‍💨😀 https://t.co/VsFVvI9W1e — SheLuvChan (@CursedxChan) October 19, 2022

In a different timeline we could have had this and it's bullshit what we got. https://t.co/SeOjeCGaHT — Swordwills (@Snake1995) October 19, 2022

As fans fell in love with Skaar’s newest appearance, they began to fan-cast a potential actor who could do this character justice. While Wil Deusner did a decent job playing the character, fans believed that other people could do a better job. One name that was spat out numerous times was WWE wrestler Roman Reigns.

Fans pointed out that past wrestlers such as John Cena and Dwayne Johnson found success as actors, and the MCU could have hopped on this trend and cast another popular wrestler to play the character.

He looks like Roman Reigns now. Not complaining tho pic.twitter.com/sAxzRIdmMZ — Boi Krazy (@KMathisPro) October 18, 2022

Why wasn’t this man skaar??! The rock and Cena have both proved that being the main man in WWE requires possessing acting skills that WILL transfer over to Hollywood. Roman would be a BEAST in the MCU. — the Ginga (@SirGingaa) October 18, 2022

Mainstream Roman Reigns at it again https://t.co/kSqpfJjMmf — jess (@thunderincc) October 18, 2022

Sadly, the MCU gave fans a Skaar with a terrible haircut. Perhaps we all need to remember what kind of barbers there are in Sakaar — after all, one was a wacky old man who got rid of Thor’s luxurious locks. Perhaps later in the MCU, we’ll get to see this young boy’s hair grow back to the way it’s meant to be.

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are now available to stream on Disney Plus.