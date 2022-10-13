A new ‘She-Hulk’ character is getting absolutely roasted for their rubbish haircut

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season one finale.

Whether you loved it, hated it, or were indifferent about it, the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has come to an end. The ninth and final episode saw many twists, turns, and surprises, but there is one in particular that we, along with the entire Internet, like to focus on.

Before we dive on in, consider this your second and final warning that we’re about to start discussing spoilers surrounding the finale of She-Hulk. Turn back now if you haven’t seen it, then come back and read it later.

Towards the end of the episode, we see Jen, Matt and the gang come together for a Fast and the Furious-esque family barbecue, during which Bruce Banner walks in looking like a green Dominic Toretto.

We know that Bruce has been off-world for the duration of this series, and we finally found out why – he was off on another planet picking up his kid, Skaar. But, as fans all over Twitter are pointing out, he looks a bit weird – and there is SO much profanity to follow.

I enjoyed the #SheHulk finale, totally different from how the Disney+ Marvel typically ends their shows. But there is just one thing that bother me…



WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO MY SON, SKAAR?! pic.twitter.com/dJ3WBOD55M — Alex Imperfect (@theimperfect21) October 13, 2022

Seriously, what kind of demented, tasteless barber has been cutting this poor kid’s hair?!

Skaar fr sent a ship to get Bruce to pick him up after they fucked up his haircut 💀 pic.twitter.com/xwUWoaPR73 — Pｪssmaker TUFF GANG 🗿 (@Massive_Peace) October 13, 2022

Someone came up with a theory around who gave Skaar this crime against humanity of a haircut, which honestly kind of makes sense.

#shehulk spoilers for the finale

–

–

–

–

–

The real reason why Skaar has that atrocious trim is because this guy is his barber 😭#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #Daredevil #Mattmurdock #Hulk pic.twitter.com/RN3TVGoAgT — 999 🩸 (@ThatNerdWiz) October 13, 2022

But you know your barber has messed your head up when even a blind man with exceptional hearing, who could presumably hear hair follicles growing if he really tried, can sense that something’s up with your head.

even Matt looks confused and the brother can’t even see. 💀 marvel did Skaar DIRTY with that hairline #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/Lhsxs0jXMC — meg (@_lilbitofmagic) October 13, 2022

The entirety of season one of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now available to stream on Disney Plus, should you desire to binge it all in one go.