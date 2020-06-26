Watch: The Boys Season 2 Clip Reveals Newest Member Of The Seven

One of last year’s coolest surprises was The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, which turned out to be really, really good. It’s also one of the most unique shows on any streaming platform, presenting a satirical look at superheroes who are a far cry from the virtues of paragon we expect them to be. These guys are not the Avengers, put it that way, and we’re finally seeing a new character from season 2 in action through the clip up above.

The Seven are the most popular hero crew in the world of The Boys and their newest member is Stormfront, played by Aya Cash. Cash does the video in character, live streaming the moment when she meets Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominic McElligott) at a PR event, complete with glitchy connection and screen recording interface.

Homelander sure doesn’t seem to be too pleased about meeting the new recruit who’s replacing Translucent after the events of the first season. She appears to be a bubbly and enthusiastic superhero though from what little we’ve seen so far, but by now we’ve learned that nothing is as it seems in the extremely twisted universe of the show.

New Poster For The Boys Season 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Boys has already deviated from the comic books at multiple points in the past, and this is another big change. In the comic series, Stormfront is an electricity-wielding mash-up between Thor and Shazam! and was created by the Nazis. Eventually, he ends up in America and leads his own super-group after being rebranded by Vought-American. Cash’s character will probably get a different origin story, but will have her own agenda, leading to tension between Stormfront and Homelander, as hinted at by Antony Starr in an interview with EW.

“She’s the grenade that gets thrown into Homelander’s world and the world of the Seven. She really causes me so many problems.”

While season 2 is on its way, the show has already been renewed for season 3. But first, The Boys will return for its second run on September 4th. Don’t miss it.