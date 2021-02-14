The Boys Season 3 Starts Shooting Next Week

When it was first announced, The Boys looked destined to achieve cult status at the very least, with a blackly comic and foul-mouthed superhero show virtually guaranteed to draw in a decent audience. However, the comic book adaptation has since surpassed even the most optimistic of projections, to the point that it could arguably be called the crown jewel of Amazon’s original lineup and one of the biggest shows on the planet.

The weekly release model turned out to be a smart move on the streaming service’s part, keeping The Boys in the thick of the cultural conversation every time a new episode dropped, and during Season 2 it was regularly the only series to rank among the ten most-watched shows on all platforms that didn’t reside on Netflix.

The Boys has also drawn in plenty of critical acclaim and no shortage of controversy, but showrunner Eric Kripke has been continually reminding us that things are only going to get crazier from here. The creator and executive producer recently confirmed that cameras start rolling on Season 3 next week, presumably now that the cast and crew have completed their mandatory isolation in Toronto.

We know that one very graphic storyline from the comic book is going to be brought to what will surely be far too vivid life in Season 3, but the broad strokes of the story remain under wraps for now, although the Season 2 finale did shuffle some major pieces around the board. With shooting set to begin imminently, it’s looking increasingly likely that The Boys will be back on our screens before the end of 2021 to deliver another burst of insanity, reaffirming its position as one of the most buzzworthy shows on TV.