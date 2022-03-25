‘Bridgerton’ fans celebrate season 2 premiere on Twitter

Fans are thrilled about the highly anticipated second season of Bridgerton, which premieres on Netflix today.

The first season of the Shondaland spin on period drama quickly became one of the most-watched original series in Netflix history. Season two sees Julie Andrews return as the voice of Lady Whistledown, the anonymous publisher of a newsletter containing the hottest gossip about London’s high society.

Part of the allure of the Bridgerton series is its playful use of historical absurdism to re-imagine Regency-era London free from racial discrimination. The inclusiveness of the series distinguishes it from the bestselling Julia Quinn novels on which the show is based.

The foundation of Bridgeton’s new season comes from the second book in Quinn’s series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. The viscount is none other than Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, who became head of the family after their father passed away. When the dashing Lord Bridgerton finally settles on an appropriate bride, he faces the disapproval of his chosen mate’s overprotective older sister.

One excited Bridgerton fan tweeted, “Tomorrow, a gay man and an Indian woman make history, becoming leads of a regency era show. Thinking of the hurdles they would have faced is unimaginable. They are more than just actors to me, but inspirations. I’m so proud of them already. This is their year. #Bridgerton.”

Another user wrote, “Guys…Im SHAKING, IM CRYING, IM SHAKING LIKE CRAZY! THEIR FINALLY COMING TO US! 55 minutes!!”

Another Bridgerton fancier had this to say, “GOOD MORNING OH MY GOD I JUST WOKE UP! 25 minutes to go for #bridgerton, I’m absolutely a wreck, see you in eight hours – WE WILL LOSE IT AAAAH!!”

Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen revealed that the second season of Bridgerton explores whether reason or passion should triumph in love. He told USA Today, “The main narrative arc of this season is this question of head versus heart or duty versus love, and which one wins.”

Fans itching to see the drama unfold can binge the entirety of Bridgerton season two right now on Netflix.