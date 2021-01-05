New Netflix Show Set To Become One Of The Platform’s Biggest Hits Ever

People always spend a lot more time gathered around the television than usual during the holiday season, so it wasn’t a surprise to discover that Christmas Day releases Wonder Woman 1984 and Pixar’s Soul became two of the most-watched streaming exclusives of 2020 on HBO Max and Disney Plus respectively.

That being said, Netflix are still the undisputed market leaders, and the platform has debuted several major titles over the last few weeks that have proven to be massively popular with subscribers. For instance, George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky is poised to become one of the company’s most-watched original movies ever after being projected to draw in 72 million viewers in its first month of release.

Robert Rodriguez’s family film We Can Be Heroes is also generating big numbers, with an estimated 44 million households checking it out after the superhero film reached the number one spot on the children’s Top 10 list in 88 countries, and a sequel was placed into active development just yesterday as the filmmaker continues his recent track record of streaming success. However, the biggest success story is arguably period drama Bridgerton outperforming all expectations, and it’s now on track to be the fifth most-watched original show in Netflix‘s history.

The first project from Shonda Rhimes after the Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder creator signed an exclusive deal worth a reported $150 million is on course to hit 63 million streams, more than the headline-grabbing The Queen’s Gambit. That would put Bridgerton behind only The Witcher, season 3 of Stranger Things, the fourth run of Money Heist and Tiger King, so another batch of episodes will no doubt be given the green light imminently based on how many customers have binged the entire series already.

