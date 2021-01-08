Netflix Has Reportedly Renewed One Of Its Hottest Shows For Another Season

When Netflix shell out top dollar to tie big name talents down to create and develop original projects, the company expects results, and for the most part they’ve got them. Michael Bay’s 6 Underground may have been another banal action blockbuster, but it became one of the platform’s most-watched original movies ever, so it got the job done.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, meanwhile, also cracked the all-time Top 10 list, scored widespread praise from critics and landed nine Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Director. It may have gone home empty handed, but the cinematic legend delivered the awards-baiting prestige drama that was expected.

Then there’s Ryan Murphy, who signed a deal worth a reported $300 million and has been nothing short of prolific, churning out two feature films, two documentaries and three TV shows since September 2019. Shonda Rhimes’ contract may be worth half as much, but $150 million is hardly chump change, and the Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder creator has already struck gold with her first Netflix exclusive.

Bridgerton has been dominating the most-watched list since it was released on Christmas Day, and is now on course to become one of the five biggest TV debuts ever on Netflix. The internet can’t stop talking about the period drama, and the latest report claims that the higher ups are keen to strike while the iron is hot and get a second season into production as soon as possible.

The report goes on to say that the scripts are being finalized and shooting on the next batch of episodes could start in a matter of months, although things might hit a snag with England currently under the tightest tier of Coronavirus restrictions. Either way, we may be seeing Bridgerton back on our screens by the end of 2021.