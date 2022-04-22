‘Bridgerton’ season 2’s Nielsen ratings prove that the series rule Netflix

'Bridgeton launched its second season late last month and it has been a success taking top spot on Nielsen's streaming rankings.

Netflix Regency-era drama Bridgerton has found massive success with its second season and recent Nielsen rankings echo this sentiment.

According to Nielsen’s streaming viewership rankings between March 21 and 27, Bridgeton’s second season dominated its competition and easily claimed the top spot as its season two premiere, containing 16 episodes, was watched for more than 2.5 billion minutes.

This stat is even more impressive when you take into account that the show launched on March 25 meaning that these numbers were accrued in just two days.

Nielsen’s numbers only reflect the minutes a show was watched on a TV screen. This means that viewership could have been substantially larger if we take into account the viewers who binged the show on their phones. Also, according to the report, 76 percent of the viewers were female.

Nielsen’s report is in tune with the stats previously shared by Netflix, which recorded that the latest season of the series was watched for more than 250 million hours across the globe. It’s also worth noting that during season two’s debut week, Bridgerton’s first season was the second-most-watched show on the platform, something which likely contributed to Nielsen’s rankings as well.

With less than half the viewership of Bridgerton, Netflix’s Is It Cake? took second place on the list with 1.1 billion minutes. Rounding out the top five were other Netflix shows, namely The Last Kingdom, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives.

Given the success that Bridgerton has tasted, first with its debut season and now again with its second, it is not at all surprising that Netflix plans to further expand the franchise, which includes a third season of the series as well as a spin-off show. The latter is set before the events of the original show and will follow a young version of Queen Charlotte.

Unfortunately, for the time being, no official release date has been announced for either of the upcoming Bridgerton treats. Till that happens, you have the option to binge through season one and season two of the series currently streaming on Netflix.