‘Bridgerton’ spinoff production designer fired over bullying

A production designer on the Bridgerton spinoff Queen Charlotte has lost his job over allegations of bullying.

Dave Arrowsmith was “fired by Netflix chiefs amid claims of abusive behaviour and bullying on set,” according to Variety. Arrowsmith has also worked on shows like Screw and The Kissing Booth.

“There have been several issues on set, and a few crew members expressed concerns about a number of different incidents,” an anonymous source told British tabloid The Sun. Higher-ups on the show reportedly set up a hotline for workers to use and report any issues.

With the proliferation of social media and the recent Oscars slap of Chris Rock by Will Smith, bullying is becoming a bigger and bigger talking point in entertainment. In Britain, the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (BECTU) even set out an anti-bullying initiative last year.

The initiative established procedures for filing complaints and implemented safeguarding officers to deal with the problem. BECTU head Philippa Childs said it was incredibly important to deal with the issue head on.

Broadcasters, production companies and studios must put their money where their mouth is in the fight against bullying and harassment and implement real measures that will lead to long-lasting change. (BECTU’s) six demands provide a blueprint for how the industry can tackle this endemic issue and assure workers in film and TV that their complaints will be taken seriously.

Arrowsmith has also worked on shows like Outlander, Whiskey Cavalier and Cold Feet. The Bridgerton prequel centers around young Queen Charlotte, with India Amarteifio in the lead role. Shonda Rhimes is producing and writing the show.