‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan promises steamy scenes in season two

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season one of Bridgerton. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet finished season one.

Daphne’s romance with the Duke might be all wrapped up, but not every Bridgerton couple got a happy ending in the season one finale. Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) was heartbroken when her secret crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) left the ton to go travelling. Fans needn’t worry, though, as Colin will return in the Netflix phenomenon’s second season ⏤ and it sounds like things are going to get steamy between him and Pen.

In an interview with ET Canada, Coughlan confirmed in no uncertain terms that Penelope and Colin are going to become an item when Bridgerton returns. The actress admitted that she and Newton used to joke around on set about the potential for them to have some heated scenes together, but the jokes dried up once the situation became a reality.

“Oh God, yes, it’s going to happen!” Coughlan said. “We used to joke about it, really inappropriate jokes, like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we did this when we do it?’ And then as time goes on it becomes more real. Now it’s not funny anymore! Everyone’s like, ‘You’re going to have to kiss Luke! On the lips!’”

Pen, the youngest and most-neglected daughter of the Featherington family ⏤ the Bridgertons’ neighbors ⏤ became a breakout character in season one due to her sweet, sympathetic nature. So it was a huge twist, at least for those who hadn’t read the books, when she was revealed to be the scathing queen of gossip, Lady Whistledown, in the finale episode’s final scene. The big question fans now have is how long it will take Pen’s best friend Eloise (Claudie Jessie), who’s determined to discover Lady Whistledown’s identity, to find out the truth.

While Colin and Penelope’s plotline will clearly go somewhere in season two, its main focus will be on eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his new love interest Kate Sharma (Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley), who look to have even more of an enemies-to-lovers romance than the Bassetts did in season one. Remember, while Regé-Jean Page will sit this one out (we think), Phoebe Dynevor is back in a recurring role.

Bridgerton season two premieres on Netflix in just a couple months’ time, dear readers, on March 25.