Regé-Jean Page Hints At Surprise Cameo In Bridgerton Season 2

Bridgerton fans were heartbroken when they found out that Regé-Jean Page was not returning for the second season of the Netflix smash-hit, as Page’s portrayal of the Duke of Hastings was a major reason why the show became such a phenomenon in the first place. So those same fans will now be overjoyed to hear the actor teasing that he might not be totally done as Simon Bassett, after all, with the actor hinting that he could turn up for a sneaky cameo in season 2.

While speaking with British GQ, Page was asked about a potential cameo in the sophomore run of the Regency-era romantic drama – and his response was intriguing. “I couldn’t possibly tell you!” he said. When the interviewer pressed him for more details, he continued: “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?” GQ reached out for Netflix to comment on this, but they received no response.

While fans got up in arms over the news that Page wasn’t returning full-time for season 2, EP Shonda Rhimes defended his loss as no big deal, seeing as season 1 already completed the love story of Simon and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor, who is confirmed for season 2). Next time around, it’s Anthony Bridgerton’s turn to find a partner, with Jonathan Bailey bumped up to male lead. Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley is joining the cast as Anthony’s love interest, Kate Sharma.

Since Bridgerton landed in December 2020 and turned him into an overnight global star, Page has signed up to join two major upcoming productions – Netflix action-thriller The Gray Man from the Russo brothers, alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, and Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons movie, opposite Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez. Rumors have also linked him to the likes of James Bond and the Marvel universe.

Bridgerton season 2 is in production in the UK now, with a third and fourth season already commissioned.