Rumored Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis Teases Namor And Atlantis

Recently, cameras started rolling on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is coming to theaters in just twelve months. So far, the only new addition to the cast confirmed by the studio is Narcos: Mexico alum Tenoch Huerta, who’s been rumored as Namor the Sub-Mariner ever since he was added to the project in November of last year.

The speculation gained plenty of additional traction recently, which obviously led to Huerta almost immediately being targeted by cancel culture, but the whole thing blew over in typically quick fashion. The direct reference to underwater tremors near Wakanda in Avengers: Endgame was confirmed as a nod towards Atlantis, and even before the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, it was widely believed Namor would be the next major antagonist for the title hero.

Now that production is underway, we should be getting more concrete details surrounding Wakanda Forever over the coming months, and an entire synopsis claims to offer up the broad strokes of the plot, which you can read below.

“Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilizations with advanced technology and increased militaristic abilities that decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety, and in a way, out of fear. Wakanda feared that their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And yet their fears escalate even further when these two once-hidden nations clash with each other. Wakanda and Atlantis have a shockingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only county in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors of its power spread throughout the world, and Namor’s human father was sent searching for this rare material in Antarctica…”

Another interesting note is that the document lists Letitia Wright as the top-billed name among the roster, which lends further weight to Shuri headlining Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as T’Challa’s successor. There’s no shortage of history between the underwater kingdom and the fictional African nation in the pages of Marvel Comics to draw inspiration from, but the key to bringing Atlantis into the MCU is surely to differentiate it as much as possible from the DCEU’s Aquaman. The smart money is definitely on Huerta playing Namor, then, but it shouldn’t be too long until we find out for sure.