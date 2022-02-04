‘Bridgerton’ Star Reveals Her New Role in Season 2

Bridgerton, Netflix’s racy period drama, is one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows, and fans have been anxious for a new season since it first premiered on Christmas Day in 2020. One of the most popular characters on the show was Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, an eligible bachelor who was against marriage, portrayed by Regé-Jean Page.

When Page announced he was leaving the show in 2021, fans were left to wonder what would happen to the love story between his character and Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne. However, in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Dynevor assured viewers about her character’s future and what to expect from her in the upcoming season.

“Daphne has become the adult of the family. She’s found what she’s looking for — she’s had a baby, she’s a wife and mother. There’s a real confidence and womanhood about her this season. She’s running the family because she’s the one who’s settled now. She is the rock of the siblings in this season, which is quite nice to play. Daphne’s leading the way in terms of knowing what love is, what it means, and what marriage means, and she’s trying to pass on that knowledge to Anthony.”

The show’s creator Chris Van Dusen assured the viewers that Dynevor’s Daphne is still a “vital part” of the second season. With no word whether Page will return for a cameo, it’s safe to assume the character will not be returning for the upcoming season. Season two is set to premiere on March 25, and the show has already been renewed for a third and fourth season.